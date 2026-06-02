Apple TV+'s Widow's Bay Is The Perfect Horror-Comedy For Midnight Mass And Stephen King Fans
"What if "Midnight Mass" was hilarious?" is probably the best way to sum up Apple TV+'s currently airing prestigious horror-comedy, "Widow's Bay," which launched with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Katie Dippold's 10-episode show isn't a parody or satire but a project that respects folk horror tropes as much as it loves to ridicule them. The series is a rare breed in that it combines character-driven drama with classic genre themes (grief, superstition, isolation, and history), but also with a slightly meta and heavily humorous approach.
It's not full-on comedy or full-on horror but somewhere in between, which is such a subtle distinction to convey these days that most horror filmmakers don't even try to pull it off. Frankly, it's a miracle that it works as well as it does. "Widow's Bay" follows a small community in a New England island town (similar to Mike Flanagan's "Midnight Mass") that harbors a dark history and multiple urban legends about the residents and the place itself. According to the town's infamous reputation, believed by many of the locals, Widow's Bay is cursed.
The mayor, Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), an outsider and non-believer, however, refuses to give in to this nonsense and does his best to reinvigorate the place's economy via tourism and repairing its renown through media coverage. But after a row of mysterious events start occurring in the town (an obscure fog descending, people going missing, and strange creatures appearing at night), Tom soon has to admit to himself that something is indeed very wrong in Widow's Bay, and it won't just go away on its own.
Superstition has never been more hilarious
If you take a quick look at Dippold's resume — 32 episodes of "Parks and Recreation," a Ghostbuster movie, as well as the recent horror comedy, "Haunted Mansion" — and the roster of directors like "Atlanta's" Hiro Murai and horror buff Ti West, the thick vibe of "Widow's Bay" instantly makes sense. Add to that a carefully picked team of character actors, like Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Dale Dickey, or Kevin Caroll, and the recipe for something deliciously surreal and funny is suddenly a given. And "Widow's Bay" is a show that wastes no time to cook.
As someone who's been living on an island for the past 18 months, I find the show's peculiar island mentality amusingly familiar and an absolute hoot. Life is slow and dull in a place like this, so anything out of the ordinary becomes a thrill, and when things go off the hook in "Widow's Bay," you feel the locals latching onto them at their own pace. The progressive and skeptical Tom serves as our stand-in, who pours his cynicism and logic onto everything stupid and unreasonable he encounters daily with his employees, the typical townsfolk, or his teenage son, who takes every opportunity to mock his parenting skills as a single dad.
Matthew Rhys leads the show with a confident charisma, embodying the rational and common man, who suddenly needs to adjust to the crazy and supernatural. But "Widow's Bay" isn't a one-man show; in fact, its essence lies in the collective effort of the community (no matter how strangely they deal with things), and the supporting players (especially Root and O'Flynn as Tom's closest allies, Wyck and Patricia) are just as key to the show's charm and endearing vibe as the stellar protagonist.
The obscure and surrealistic atmosphere is the chef's kiss in Widows Bay
A lesser series would go all in on the humor, settling for a customary horror milieu and basic scares, but not "Widow's Bay." Dippold's show gradually injects its ominous aura with dread and trepidation — thanks to the fantastic directors involved — the further we get. There are genuinely effective jump-scares, a scoop of gore when there needs to be, and foreboding signs that don't always get resolved with a punchline or a nervous laugh. At times, "Widow's Bay" leaves you trapped in something increasingly horrifying longer than you'd anticipate, and those moments are as vital to its smooth effectiveness as the humor permeating its every corner.
Overall, "Widow's Bay" feels like a story influenced by some of the better characters Stephen King has written and one that takes cues from the most immersive Flanagan shows (like "The Haunting of Hill House" or "The Fall of the House of Usher") to channel a perfect ambiance. Yet it's no pastiche or homage whatsoever, but an original work that's sneakily becoming one of the most entertaining things on television lately. With three episodes left of its debut season, you're just in time to catch up with it — if you're a horror fan, I guarantee you won't regret it.