Apple TV+'s Widow's Bay Is The Perfect Horror-Comedy For Midnight Mass And Stephen King Fans

"What if "Midnight Mass" was hilarious?" is probably the best way to sum up Apple TV+'s currently airing prestigious horror-comedy, "Widow's Bay," which launched with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Katie Dippold's 10-episode show isn't a parody or satire but a project that respects folk horror tropes as much as it loves to ridicule them. The series is a rare breed in that it combines character-driven drama with classic genre themes (grief, superstition, isolation, and history), but also with a slightly meta and heavily humorous approach.

It's not full-on comedy or full-on horror but somewhere in between, which is such a subtle distinction to convey these days that most horror filmmakers don't even try to pull it off. Frankly, it's a miracle that it works as well as it does. "Widow's Bay" follows a small community in a New England island town (similar to Mike Flanagan's "Midnight Mass") that harbors a dark history and multiple urban legends about the residents and the place itself. According to the town's infamous reputation, believed by many of the locals, Widow's Bay is cursed.

The mayor, Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), an outsider and non-believer, however, refuses to give in to this nonsense and does his best to reinvigorate the place's economy via tourism and repairing its renown through media coverage. But after a row of mysterious events start occurring in the town (an obscure fog descending, people going missing, and strange creatures appearing at night), Tom soon has to admit to himself that something is indeed very wrong in Widow's Bay, and it won't just go away on its own.