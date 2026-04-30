Apple TV's New Comedy Horror Series Launches With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Apple TV is no stranger to producing some primo content. With shows like "Severance" and "Ted Lasso" under its belt, the service is also home to the Academy Award-winning movie "Coda," among other critically celebrated hits. However, fans of the horror-comedy genre may have been longing for something new to binge — especially after Drew Barrymore's "Santa Clarita Diet" was canceled too soon — and an emerging series on Apple TV is winning the approval of critics and audiences.

For anyone interested in a terrifyingly entertaining time, the new series "Widow's Bay" is showing promise. So far, the 10-episode series is off to a rather impressive start in terms of reviews, as it currently holds a 100% Tomatometer score and a 93% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. Only a couple of episodes of Season 1 are currently available, meaning you may need to check our recommendations if you want an Apple TV miniseries you can finish in a day.

In a review for the Tech Advisor, critic David Opie says "Assuming that an old-timey curse doesn't come along and spill everything, we might just have the next big hit from Apple TV on our hands. It's a classic in the making." Of course, if critics and the internet aren't enough motivation to give it a watch, know that series creator Katie Dippold is no slouch in Hollywood, as she has writing credits for shows like "Parks and Recreation" and "The Heat," if that helps give you an idea of what you're in for.