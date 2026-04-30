Apple TV's New Comedy Horror Series Launches With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Apple TV is no stranger to producing some primo content. With shows like "Severance" and "Ted Lasso" under its belt, the service is also home to the Academy Award-winning movie "Coda," among other critically celebrated hits. However, fans of the horror-comedy genre may have been longing for something new to binge — especially after Drew Barrymore's "Santa Clarita Diet" was canceled too soon — and an emerging series on Apple TV is winning the approval of critics and audiences.
For anyone interested in a terrifyingly entertaining time, the new series "Widow's Bay" is showing promise. So far, the 10-episode series is off to a rather impressive start in terms of reviews, as it currently holds a 100% Tomatometer score and a 93% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. Only a couple of episodes of Season 1 are currently available, meaning you may need to check our recommendations if you want an Apple TV miniseries you can finish in a day.
In a review for the Tech Advisor, critic David Opie says "Assuming that an old-timey curse doesn't come along and spill everything, we might just have the next big hit from Apple TV on our hands. It's a classic in the making." Of course, if critics and the internet aren't enough motivation to give it a watch, know that series creator Katie Dippold is no slouch in Hollywood, as she has writing credits for shows like "Parks and Recreation" and "The Heat," if that helps give you an idea of what you're in for.
Widow's Bay is a horrifyingly fun time on Apple TV
While not super predominant on the platform, there is horror content to be found on Apple TV. In fact, the first terrifying offering from the service was M. Night Shyamalan's 4-season series "Servant," which did take on some dark comedy elements from time to time. Naturally, there's also plenty of corporate-horror and thrills in the previously mentioned "Severance" as well. However, the company's latest series aims to make you laugh just as often as it makes you scream.
Following a small island town off the New England coast of the same name, "Widow's Bay" centers on the story of Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys). Longing to bring some vitality to the townspeople's poor living conditions (no Wi-Fi!), Mayor Loftis does his best to appease his constituents despite being convinced the island is under a curse. While the mayor slowly begins bringing tourists to the island, it turns out the locals of Widow's Bay were right to be worried, as the superstitious stories plaguing the island soon become a reality.
Along with Rhys, "Widow's Bay" also stars Stephen Root, Kate O'Flynn, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Dale Dickey, and Kevin Carroll. The series currently has its first three episodes streaming on Apple TV, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday until June 17. While things look rather promising for the series so far, we're hoping "Widow's Bay" becomes an Apple TV show you can binge again and again — but for now, we'll just have to wait and see.