Drew Barrymore's Netflix Series With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Was Canceled Too Soon

In an interview with The Guardian, Fresco lamented that most Netflix shows have "at best, a three-year run." The reasoning behind this is twofold. The first, Fresco explained, is because Netflix structures its contracts with yearly incentives, which creates "a huge disincentive" to pick up later, costlier seasons. Second, Netflix's algorithm-centric model encourages cutthroat programming decisions. As Fresco claimed prior to the sitcom's cancellation, "I like to say the humans there seem to love the show; I don't know how the algorithm feels about us" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Cast members were effusive in their praise of the show. Drew Barrymore, for instance, credited "Santa Clarita Diet" with her return to the screen, claiming the show's script "was so good that it forced me to go back to work" (via Glamour). "Of all of the characters I've ever been," she later wrote in an Instagram post following the cancellation, "Sheila Hammond is one of my favorites." Her co-star, meanwhile, claimed in the same statement that he "loved working on the show" so much that he would "continue coming in and doing scenes. If they don't want to film it, that's up to them."

Ultimately, fans will be left to speculate about the show's conclusion. Written with 5 seasons in mind, Fresco's gory suburban hit leaves plenty to flesh out. In a now-deleted Twitter post, Fresco teased an audacious storyline for the show's conclusion that would have seen "Joel possessed by Mr. Ball Legs" before he and Sheila's "love for each other goes on forever." And while fans will likely never see the end of the Hammond family saga, its first three seasons are absolutely worthy of devouring. Perhaps if enough viewers return to the sitcom, Netflix will use the revenue from its recent price increase to bring it back from the grave.