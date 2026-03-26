Netflix Is Increasing Prices On All Plans Starting Today
It's not always easy being a fan of streaming services, and Netflix just made it even harder. Along with implementing some big changes to Netflix in 2026, including a redesigned mobile app, the company is now increasing the price of all its subscriptions. Notably, this is the second price increase across all the tiers since January 2025, and the second time the ad-tier price has ever been raised.
Quietly announced today through an update of Netflix's Plans and Pricing page, users can expect to pay one or two dollars more for accessing streaming content, and there's also an additional price increase for adding more users to certain plans. According to Netflix's support page, users should receive an email about the new increase.
It's worth noting that prior to January 2025, the last Netflix price increase occurred in October 2023. Depending on the Netflix subscription you choose, it can affect how many devices you can stream on at once, as well as the quality in which the media is displayed. Higher tiers can also add extra members to their accounts, meaning you need to have at minimum the Standard package to add someone "who doesn't live with you." You also need the Premium tier if you want to stream in 4K.
Prepare to pay more for Netflix
Along with the company deciding to stop supporting some older smart TVs in March 2026, Netflix is once again raising its prices for users. This means anyone looking to watch Season 2 of the live-action "One Piece" series can expect to fork out a little more. Though customers can expect an email prior to their price officially going up, current members can expect these changes to begin applying over the next few weeks.
Looking at Netflix's Plans and Pricing page, users can expect to pay $8.99/month for Standard with ads, $19.99/month for Standard plan, and $26.99/month for the Premium tier. That's up from $7.99, $17.99, and $24.99, respectively. Additionally, users can also expect to pay more for adding additional members to their plans, with prices for extra members jumping to $7.99 with ads or $9.99 without ads. That's a dollar more, with prices previously being $6.99 and $8.99, respectively.
It is worth noting that while the prices are increasing, Netflix isn't bringing anything new to the table to counteract these hikes. Members can still stream on the same number of devices concurrently, and whatever resolution limits were in place will still apply. It will be interesting to see what impact this will have for the company regarding user retention, though time will be the judge of that.