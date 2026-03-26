Netflix Is Increasing Prices On All Plans Starting Today

It's not always easy being a fan of streaming services, and Netflix just made it even harder. Along with implementing some big changes to Netflix in 2026, including a redesigned mobile app, the company is now increasing the price of all its subscriptions. Notably, this is the second price increase across all the tiers since January 2025, and the second time the ad-tier price has ever been raised.

Quietly announced today through an update of Netflix's Plans and Pricing page, users can expect to pay one or two dollars more for accessing streaming content, and there's also an additional price increase for adding more users to certain plans. According to Netflix's support page, users should receive an email about the new increase.

It's worth noting that prior to January 2025, the last Netflix price increase occurred in October 2023. Depending on the Netflix subscription you choose, it can affect how many devices you can stream on at once, as well as the quality in which the media is displayed. Higher tiers can also add extra members to their accounts, meaning you need to have at minimum the Standard package to add someone "who doesn't live with you." You also need the Premium tier if you want to stream in 4K.