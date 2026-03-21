Netflix Quietly Stopped Supporting Some Older Smart TVs - Here's Why

Every smart TV comes with a pre-loaded selection of apps, and if an app isn't already packaged with your smart TV, check the app store — chances are, any popular app will be available for you to download and enjoy. One of the most common TV streaming apps you'll find on virtually every smart TV is, of course, Netflix. However, some owners of older smart TVs might have noticed that recently, the Netflix app has stopped working on their devices. There's no shortage of other paid streaming services that are worth your money, but with Netflix's massive catalog and countless pieces of original content, we get why you'd want to keep it around. So, what's going on?

Unfortunately, Netflix's latest update has rendered some older models of smart TVs incompatible with the app. That extends not just to older smart TVs but also to some older receivers, as well as other common devices used for streaming services, such as the PlayStation 3. If you're still using a TV that Netflix no longer supports, that's a good indication that it might be time for an upgrade. But if you want to hang onto your TV — especially if it works just fine, or if you'd prefer to keep it in the kids' bedroom or up at the cottage — there are ways you can get the app to work with outdated hardware.