Your YouTube Feed Can Finally Be Customized - Here's How

Google is rolling out a new feature for YouTube, and fortunately, it won't make your experience worse on purpose. Though the company continues to make platform changes sure to make advertisers happier, the latest feature aims to deliver a more curated experience for users. Like a lot of Google's latest endeavors, it'll use artificial intelligence (AI), but this one focuses more on your feed rather than what a company is trying to sell you.

Announced in a Google press release, this new feature is a chip labeled "Your custom feed," and it allows users to enter a prompt to have YouTube generate a feed of videos based on these requests. You'll find it on the YouTube Home page, though it may not be available to you just yet, as YouTube is slowly rolling out the new release.

Google is currently rolling out this new chip to users in the U.S. who are signed in to either the YouTube mobile or desktop app, with English set as the default language. However, users will need to ensure that their YouTube search and watch history are enabled to see the feature. We can show you how to manage that on your desktop and introduce you to other YouTube features you need to start using.