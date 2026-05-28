Your YouTube Feed Can Finally Be Customized - Here's How
Google is rolling out a new feature for YouTube, and fortunately, it won't make your experience worse on purpose. Though the company continues to make platform changes sure to make advertisers happier, the latest feature aims to deliver a more curated experience for users. Like a lot of Google's latest endeavors, it'll use artificial intelligence (AI), but this one focuses more on your feed rather than what a company is trying to sell you.
Announced in a Google press release, this new feature is a chip labeled "Your custom feed," and it allows users to enter a prompt to have YouTube generate a feed of videos based on these requests. You'll find it on the YouTube Home page, though it may not be available to you just yet, as YouTube is slowly rolling out the new release.
Google is currently rolling out this new chip to users in the U.S. who are signed in to either the YouTube mobile or desktop app, with English set as the default language. However, users will need to ensure that their YouTube search and watch history are enabled to see the feature. We can show you how to manage that on your desktop and introduce you to other YouTube features you need to start using.
How to make a custom YouTube feed
Google has been keeping busy updating YouTube, recently adding tools to identify AI-generated content better. Now, the company is adding a new chip to the YouTube Home page labeled "Your custom feed," giving users the ability to enter a prompt and have AI build a personalized feed. The prompts users enter can be as vague or specific as they like, with Google providing examples such as "give me something different beyond my usual feed" and "help me unwind after work with guided meditations under 10 minutes."
To get started customizing your feed, select the "Your custom feed" chip at the top of the YouTube Home page. Google will then provide you with suggested prompts, or you can enter your own in the text box labeled "Tell us in your own words". YouTube will present you with a feed based on your criteria, and you can edit your prompt to create a new feed at any time. Feeds will refresh automatically, and users can access them at any time.
Since you need both your YouTube search and watch history enabled to access the feature, you can quickly check on desktop by navigating to YouTube, tapping your profile icon, and selecting Your data in YouTube. You can check if both Watch and Search history are enabled, and you can enable them from either column. While useful, hopefully YouTube doesn't decide to paywall the new feature, as it did with other popular features.