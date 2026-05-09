5 Powerful YouTube Features You Need To Start Using

YouTube has become the go-to entertainment hub for billions of users online. However, people barely scratch the surface of what they can do on the platform. It's quite easy to watch a video, subscribe to your favorite content creators, and miss out on features that help improve the experience. Sure, some of the best tools are locked behind YouTube Premium. But even if you don't subscribe, YouTube has some powerful features that you may never know you needed. You can make your viewing experience easier, smarter, and more personalized without paying a single cent.

For instance, if you tend to go down the rabbit hole that is the infinite feed, you can tell the YouTube mobile app to remind you to take a break. If others in your household are fond of using your YouTube account, you can disable history so they don't mess up your recommendations. There are even several shortcuts that allow you to better control playback when watching videos on a desktop. These features are all so easy to use and can even make the YouTube experience a little more enjoyable if you give them a try.