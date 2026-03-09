5 Hidden YouTube Premium Features You Should Be Using

If you haven't tried YouTube Premium's experimental features before, then you're missing out on arguably one of the best perks of the subscription. Experimental features are just that, experiments. They're essentially beta trials for features that YouTube will either integrate into the system in the future or scratch completely. Yes, they won't always make it as official features, so while they're still available, you might as well try them out for fun.

To access YouTube Premium's experimental features on your desktop browser, all you have to do is visit youtube.com/new. If you're on mobile, though, follow these steps:

Open the YouTube app on your Android or iOS device. Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner. Select the settings icon in the top-right corner. Under Account, select "Try experimental new features."

From here, you can go through the available experimental features and choose the ones you're interested in. If you want to opt in to those features, just press "Try it out." You can test more than one at the same time. Conveniently, each feature includes a short description (and tutorial, if applicable), so you'll know what changes to expect. There's also a feedback button to share your thoughts about the experimental feature. If you no longer want to participate in a specific feature, you're free to disable it by selecting "Turn off."

More often than not, YouTube Premium's experimental features are around for a set period only. Some features might not be accessible to certain devices or locations. At times, you might not even see any experimental features at all.