Why Are Vinyl Records More Expensive Than CDs?
There was an interesting trend in 2025 that saw vinyl replacing streaming services for some listeners, and while it probably wasn't enough to give Spotify or Apple Music any cause for concern, there's no denying that the popularity of records continues to increase exponentially. In fact, the year-end revenue report from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) shows that of the $11.5 billion revenue earned across all recorded music in 2025, $1.04 billion — or roughly 9% — came from the sales of vinyl records. Furthermore, this data also reveals that the average price of records was $30 in 2025, compared to $11 for a compact disc, the only other type of physical recorded music mentioned on the report. So why are records so expensive when compared to CDs?
The most obvious reason for the high price of records is the demand. The demand for records saw a year-over-year increase of 7.9% in 2025, making it the largest gain after "Other Digital." This growth rate is also notable since it's higher than what was recognized from premium paid subscriptions, the music industry's highest revenue source, which accounted for $5.88 billion with an annual increase of 6.5%.
Supply and demand
Another reason is for record prices being higher than CD prices is that while the demand for vinyl has come back, presses haven't appeared as quickly as some musicians would like, thus creating supply issues. With more presses in competition, pricing would naturally go down, but due to the nature of these plants being expensive to set up — some quote $220,000 per production line — wider adoption hasn't happened yet.
A more recent factor in the CD vs vinyl price situation is that artists like Taylor Swift, who have massive followings, have opted to lean into the collectible craze currently taking fans by storm. In Swift's case, albums will come in colors usually unavailable in regular releases or feature extensive materials for the fanbase to obsess over. With this in play, demand will spike even more and potentially creates price gouging. This, on a medium that has already gone up in price over the years, is certainly a factor as to why vinyl costs more than CDs.