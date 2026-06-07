Why Are Vinyl Records More Expensive Than CDs?

There was an interesting trend in 2025 that saw vinyl replacing streaming services for some listeners, and while it probably wasn't enough to give Spotify or Apple Music any cause for concern, there's no denying that the popularity of records continues to increase exponentially. In fact, the year-end revenue report from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) shows that of the $11.5 billion revenue earned across all recorded music in 2025, $1.04 billion — or roughly 9% — came from the sales of vinyl records. Furthermore, this data also reveals that the average price of records was $30 in 2025, compared to $11 for a compact disc, the only other type of physical recorded music mentioned on the report. So why are records so expensive when compared to CDs?

The most obvious reason for the high price of records is the demand. The demand for records saw a year-over-year increase of 7.9% in 2025, making it the largest gain after "Other Digital." This growth rate is also notable since it's higher than what was recognized from premium paid subscriptions, the music industry's highest revenue source, which accounted for $5.88 billion with an annual increase of 6.5%.