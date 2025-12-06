The Music Trend That's Replacing Spotify And Apple Music For Some

In 2025, streaming services — commonly Spotify and the many competing music streaming services — are the most common way people listen to music. In fact, according to a Forbes report last year, nearly 85% of the music industry's revenue comes from streaming services. It's not surprising, as a subscription to one of these services essentially grants you access to almost any song you could ever want to hear at a moment's notice. But the problem, for some users, lies inherently in the concept of streaming — namely that you don't actually own the music you're listening to. This lack of tactile experience, or a sense of permanence, is driving some listeners back to a more technologically primitive form of media: the vinyl record. Vinyl fans point to differences in the sound tied to the format itself as an attraction to the medium, as well.

There's an emphasis on the phrase "some listeners" here, because while vinyl listenership has certainly grown in the past decade or so, it's not dominating the space compared to streaming. Take this in-depth look from Statista. It noted that though vinyl "accounted for 8% of U.S. music revenue," it's nowhere near the massive peak it saw in the late '70s. The fact remains, however, that the practice of listening to vinyl is seeing growth — and that 8% revenue figure is nothing to sneeze at. So why are people turning back to those large, grooved discs?