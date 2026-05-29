New Qualcomm Chip Could Make Your Next Windows Laptop Cheaper Than A MacBook Neo

Hardware prices are in a really weird place right now. Thanks to the ongoing surge in demand for RAM and other components due to the growth of AI, many manufacturers have begun raising prices dramatically. We've already seen price hikes come to the Steam Deck, as well as some other areas of the industry like smartphones. However, Qualcomm has unveiled a new chip that could finally turn things around, at least for more budget-friendly options.

According to a news release, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon C platform should allow for Windows ARM laptops to reach prices as low as $300. That would put the Windows equivalent of the MacBook Neo at an even more affordable price, though this is just the starting point and prices could go higher.

"As costs rise and customer expectations evolve, Snapdragon C brings together value oriented computing, all-day battery life, AI capabilities, and responsive performance in cool-quiet devices for expanded platform choice," a senior vice president at Qualcomm shared in the announcement. Devices running Snapdragon C are expected to hit shelves later this year, and the first of those are already starting to pop up as Computex 2026 approaches.