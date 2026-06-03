Are Audiobook Subscriptions Still Worth It?

For anyone who enjoys a good book now and then, you know there are a few ways to read them. You can pick up a physical or digital book for in-person reading, or download an audiobook for on-the-go listening. Audiobooks are great for long commutes, working, or relaxing while you listen to your favorite book or a new read. They're a great option for those who would rather hear the book spoken aloud, but audiobook sites come with their own ups and downs.

If you enjoy listening to books, there are several audiobook subscriptions available. Whether they're worth it or not depends on a couple of factors because it all comes down to the platform. Spotify has been trying to unseat Audible, adding free audiobooks to its service for paid members since 2023. However, members only get a limited number of hours for audiobooks each month. If you're somebody who exclusively listens to audiobooks during a long commute or while doing chores around the house, a limited number of hours each month might be worth it.

However, if you're a voracious reader who enjoys listening to audiobooks as your preferred form of reading, then being limited like that isn't worth it. Paying for a subscription with Audible or libro.fm is can be worth it, but even better is a free service. There's more nuance, though, as you need to consider the content available. Spotify offers around 700,000 audiobook titles on its Premium plan, whereas Audible's Premium Plus plan offers over a million audiobooks, but lumps them in with podcasts.