China's New Offshore Wind Farm Is A Gamechanger For Clean Energy

Even though China is still one of the world's major greenhouse gas emitters, it's also making notable progress in its ongoing efforts to shift toward cleaner alternatives like wind and solar energy. In a significant move that further burnishes its green credentials, the country recently installed the Sanxia Linghang, or Three Gorges Pilot, which has been described as the world's largest single-unit operational floating offshore wind turbine, by both capacity and rotor diameter.

Situated in the waters off southern China, the turbine, built by Wuhan-based China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), is a 16-megawatt unit with a rotor diameter spanning nearly 830 feet and a blade-tip height of more than 885 feet above the water. Unlike conventional seabed-mounted turbines, the huge structure, which began testing last month, floats on a platform in water 164 feet deep and is supposed to be robust enough to withstand 65-foot waves and winds of up to 164 mph, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane, the most severe rating.

CTG's design is a potential game-changer as it shows that floating wind turbines can be built at a record single-turbine scale. At the same time, it opens up deep-water sites that fixed turbines are unable to use.