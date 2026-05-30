Ecovacs Deebot X12 OmniCyclone Review: Modest Upgrades For Cleaner Floors

The design of the vacuum itself is fairly conventional, at least at first glance. The vacuum measures 13.9 by 13.9 inches across and 3.9 inches tall. Its height actually matters a fair bit –- slimmer vacuums can fit under furniture better, but they can't hold as much debris or water. The X12 OmniCyclone is a little taller than some other robovacs and the same height as the X11 OmniCyclone, which I found sometimes accidentally wedged itself underneath furniture that was just too short. We'll get into whether the X12 OmniCyclone does that too later.

On the front of the vacuum is a window for the sensors, and the vacuum uses LiDAR to navigate, without actually needing the little node that sticks out from the top. The company has used this tech for a while now, which, come to think of it, could well be why it struggles with furniture height. It does help make it look a little nicer, though.

On the bottom, you'll find the roller mop, along with the tech for what Ecovacs calls TruePass Adaptive 4-wheel-drive. Basically, the vacuum is built to have good traction, and it can cross reasonable-height thresholds, and even climb ledges up to 3cm or so. It can't go up stairs, but if you have a raised or lowered section in your home, it may be able to navigate it without issue, depending on the height.

There's another design change this year in the form of a new retractable "Mop Roller Smart Cover." This covers the mop when the vacuum detects carpet, which may be helpful for vacuuming longer carpet. My home has hard floors, and the rugs I have are reasonably low pile, so I had no problem with the mop making my carpet wet on previous-generation models.

The vacuum looks fine, but it's not "beautiful" or "sleek." It's a round robot vacuum. Of course, it's not really a big deal that the vacuum has a boring plastic exterior –- when it's not cleaning, it's mostly hidden, making the dock's design much more important.

Speaking of the dock, it also looks mostly the same as last year, which I don't mind. That may partially be due to the fact that I have a reasonably hidden corner to put robot vacuums, so it's not something I have to look at regularly. If I did, I don't think I'd mind the X12 OmniCyclone's dock. It is sizable, and it definitely looks like a gadget, but the materials are decently premium. It houses a bagless dustbin, which I really like -– it's a touch more challenging to clean, but it avoids the need to buy bags every few months, and if you empty it above a bin and wash your hands, you can deal with the mess. I definitely prefer this approach to the disposable bag.

The dock also houses the water tank, dirty water tank, and two cleaning solution tanks. There's one tank for the normal cleaning solution and one smaller tank for the high-performance solution. The X11 OmniCyclone has this too, and frankly, it was pretty hard to tell when the vacuum used which solution -– and it certainly didn't provide a night-and-day difference in cleaning performance over the single-solution X10. Regardless, the two solutions are there, and you'll have to buy them straight from Ecovacs when you need a refill.

One ongoing issue with the vacuum is knowing when to empty the dustbin. It seems as though the notifications it does give you are based on time spent vacuuming instead of using actual sensors. I have two young kids, including a two-year-old. My floors get dirty quicker than most, and an hour cleaning my floors is more likely to fill the dustbin than an hour cleaning someone else's. On more than one occasion, I found that the vacuum was struggling to clean properly, only to realize that the dock had filled up completely, meaning the vacuum likely had trouble emptying its own dock to make room for more debris. I get around this with my own reminders, which are more regular than Ecovacs'. I don't mind emptying a half-full dustbin more often if it means I can rely on the X12 OmniCyclone actually cleaning properly.