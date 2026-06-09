4 Of The Weirdest Blackberry Devices Ever Made

There was a time when BlackBerry was the hottest phone brand, when QWERTY keyboards were preferred alongside or even instead of touchscreens — a trend that seems to be coming back in 2026. BlackBerry still exists, but its phones are a thing of history, the company ending support for its old devices in 2022. Back in 1999, parent company Research in Motion (RIM) launched the BlackBerry 850, which functioned as a two-way pager that could also send and receive e-mail. Its last piece of phone hardware, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, was released in 2018. It was made under a licensing agreement with TCL since BlackBerry announced it would stop making hardware itself in 2016. The company shifted its business model exclusively to software, where it remains to this day.

At the height of its popularity, BlackBerry made some incredible devices, many that die-hard fans say, to this day, are better than any touchscreen phone you can buy now. Some of its most popular and best reviewed phones included the BlackBerry Pearl, which was designed to appeal to mainstream customers, the BlackBerry Bold that had an elegant faux leather back and was in the hands of every business executive, and the BlackBerry Curve, an entry-level option. There were several iterations of these that saw tremendous success. But alongside the huge hits, BlackBerry had a few misses, too, with some truly weird devices.