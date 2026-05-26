BlackBerry-Style Physical Keyboards In 2026 Is The Smartphone Trend No One Saw Coming
Despite competing for years against the Android and iPhone ecosystems, BlackBerry exited the smartphone hardware business about a decade ago, as buyers preferred touchscreen phones with reliable software and large app stores to handsets with built-in physical QWERTY keyboards. But fast-forward to 2026, and there's an unusual trend in today's smartphone market: the resurgence of BlackBerry-style phone experiences. BlackBerry isn't back making its own smartphones. Instead, we have two distinct ways to use QWERTY keyboards that buyers may appreciate. First, we have the Clicks keyboard accessories that work with select iPhone and Android devices. Then we have various smartphone makers launching Android phones that feature built-in BlackBerry-style keyboards. Clicks also offers one of these experiences via the Clicks Communicator smartphone launched at CES 2026.
The reasons for the increased popularity of QWERTY keyboards among current smartphone users may vary. It's not just nostalgia from former BlackBerry owners who have not been able to purchase similar devices for years. Smartphone users who do a lot of typing may appreciate physical keyboards over virtual ones, because physical keyboards may be less prone to software-keyboard bugs, like the iPhone keyboard issues some users have been experiencing recently.
Phones with QWERTY keyboards may also offer users access to unique devices in a world where all smartphones look similar. Whether it's the latest iPhone 17 or the Galaxy S26, phones feature large displays with minimal bezels. A QWERTY keyboard adds personality to the device. Separately, some users may appreciate more minimal phones, which may offer an indirect benefit; they may reduce screen time, as content consumption on a smaller display may not be as appealing. On a related note, some users may appreciate owning a secondary phone for specific communication purposes, like texting, email, and productivity.
The new BlackBerry-style smartphones
Smartphone buyers looking for handsets with BlackBerry-style keyboards have several options to choose from, all launched in the past few years. The $449.99 Minimal Phone features a black and white e-paper display and offers a basic Android 14 experience, complete with support for Google Play. Chinese vendor Zinwa Technologies converted a BlackBerry Classic into an Android 13 phone, the Zinwa Q25, that costs about $400.
Chinese vendor Unihertz is another option, a company that made phones similar to the BlackBerry Passport in recent years. The Unihertz Titan 2 launched as a Kickstarter campaign in the summer of 2025, with over 7,000 backers pledging more than $2 million in purchases. Priced at $229 on Kickstarter, the Titan 2 offered users access to a 5G device featuring a 4.5-inch screen, Android 15, and 5G connectivity. Unihertz unveiled two Titan 2 successors at MWC 2026, the Titan 2 Elite and Titan 2 Elite Pro, which convinced almost 9,000 backers to pledge over $4 million on Kickstarter. The phones are also available for preorder from Unihertz for $490 and $580, respectively. The phones have smaller 4.03-inch OLED displays that support 120 Hz refresh rates, as well as 5G, eSIM, and microSD. The Pro model has a higher-end processor and double the storage (512 GB instead of 256 GB).
The $499 Clicks Communicator offers a similar package to the Titan 2 Elite Pro, featuring a 4.03-inch OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, and a full QWERTY keyboard that also supports touch input. The Clicks handset runs Android 16 and offers five years of software updates. Other features that users may appreciate include Qi2 wireless charging, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a customizable LED light around a Prompt Key (side button).
The QWERTY keyboard accessories
Buyers who don't want to purchase a BlackBerry-style device but want to add a QWERTY keyboard to their existing smartphone can choose from various QWERTY keyboard accessories available on the market. Clicks made two keyboard accessory designs. In 2024, the company launched a QWERTY keyboard case, the Clicks Keyboard, that was available starting at $139 for select iPhone models. One drawback with the accessory is that it made the iPhone even larger, as the keyboard extended under the screen. A year later, Clicks announced similar cases for Android phones, including Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models.
At CES 2026, Clicks launched the Clicks Power Keyboard, an accessory that attaches to smartphones via MagSafe or Qi2.2, offering a slide-out BlackBerry-style keyboard experience. The Power Keyboard features a 2,300 mAh battery that can wirelessly charge smartphones and supports both iPhone and Android devices. Available for preorder at $99, the Power Keyboard has been purchased by more than 50,000 people since January, according to the firm.
Finally, the Akko Metakey, launched in October 2025, offers iPhone users a keyboard experience similar to the Clicks Creator Keyboard. The BlackBerry-style keyboard is built into an iPhone case that extends the handset's size. The accessory costs $49.99 and comes in various colors, but it's only compatible with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max.