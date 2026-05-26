BlackBerry-Style Physical Keyboards In 2026 Is The Smartphone Trend No One Saw Coming

Despite competing for years against the Android and iPhone ecosystems, BlackBerry exited the smartphone hardware business about a decade ago, as buyers preferred touchscreen phones with reliable software and large app stores to handsets with built-in physical QWERTY keyboards. But fast-forward to 2026, and there's an unusual trend in today's smartphone market: the resurgence of BlackBerry-style phone experiences. BlackBerry isn't back making its own smartphones. Instead, we have two distinct ways to use QWERTY keyboards that buyers may appreciate. First, we have the Clicks keyboard accessories that work with select iPhone and Android devices. Then we have various smartphone makers launching Android phones that feature built-in BlackBerry-style keyboards. Clicks also offers one of these experiences via the Clicks Communicator smartphone launched at CES 2026.

The reasons for the increased popularity of QWERTY keyboards among current smartphone users may vary. It's not just nostalgia from former BlackBerry owners who have not been able to purchase similar devices for years. Smartphone users who do a lot of typing may appreciate physical keyboards over virtual ones, because physical keyboards may be less prone to software-keyboard bugs, like the iPhone keyboard issues some users have been experiencing recently.

Phones with QWERTY keyboards may also offer users access to unique devices in a world where all smartphones look similar. Whether it's the latest iPhone 17 or the Galaxy S26, phones feature large displays with minimal bezels. A QWERTY keyboard adds personality to the device. Separately, some users may appreciate more minimal phones, which may offer an indirect benefit; they may reduce screen time, as content consumption on a smaller display may not be as appealing. On a related note, some users may appreciate owning a secondary phone for specific communication purposes, like texting, email, and productivity.