4 Reasons Why A Minimalist Phone Might Be Right For You
Would you believe it if I said that before smartphones, we already had perfectly compact and usable mobile phones? There's barely a trace of them left anymore, since the all-touchscreen smartphone took over and became the universal standard, but they did exist. For the past decade, however, even though there are all sorts of people out there with different needs and preferences, we've basically only had one type of phone on the market.
Luckily, this is starting to change now. Fueled by our collective desire to reduce screen time, new products dubbed "minimalist phones" have begun appearing. There are already plenty of great minimalist phones out there, and they're pretty varied too. You've got all-touchscreen ones, ones with full keyboards, ones with numpads, flip phones, e-ink displays — almost everything you can think of. And there are more on the way, too, with models like the Clicks Communicator, due to ship later this year.
It might seem like an extreme move to create products that purposefully limit what you can do with them, but there are actually a lot of different benefits to minimalist phones, and a lot of different reasons to use them. They provide more options in pricing, accessibility, operating systems, display types, and features — and having more options is (nearly) always a good thing. Let's have a look at some of the top reasons a minimalist phone might be good for you.
1. You're struggling to reduce your screen time
This is the big one, and the main way minimalist phones tend to market themselves. There are lots of studies out there lately about how reducing your smartphone usage can improve your mood and mental health, but actually putting the phone down isn't easy for a lot of us. Although fixing our problems with additional purchases isn't always the best idea, it's still well worth considering if the product you'd be replacing is causing you significant problems.
By switching to a minimalist phone, you lose your instant access to standard smartphone activities like social media, mobile games, and online shopping — and this makes a big difference. Every time you would have reached into your pocket to scroll or play, you'll end up doing something else, though what that something will be varies from person to person. Some of it could still be phone activity — plenty of minimalist phones can still play music, for example, and e-ink phones are great for reading. You might also lean into communication apps and spend more time chatting directly with friends on Discord or WhatsApp.
Additionally, you might start carrying around different types of tech, like an e-reader, a handheld games console, or even a music player (yes, they do still sell those). You can find ultra-tiny versions of all this tech, too — like the 4.3-inch XTEINK e-reader or the Playdate handheld console (I have one of these, and it's super fun).
2. You're sick of the standard Android and iOS operating systems
This is me, for sure. My experience with iOS 26 on my iPhone 13 mini has been terrible, and I am most definitely sick of it. It's buggy and slow, and its so-called personalization features are all just ugly to me. And what are my alternatives — switching to Android? No, thank you, I don't want all the pre-installed bloatware and inconsistent software updates.
It's a common predicament, but the minimalist phone scene does offer other options. Many of these devices, like the Light Phone III and the Punkt MC03, run custom platforms built on AOSP (Android Open Source Project). Though mostly maintained by Google, this is an open-source project, so anyone can use and build upon it as they see fit. This means minimalist phone companies like Punkt can create a deGoogled operating system that focuses on data privacy and looks completely different from normal Android versions.
Some minimalist devices keep the classic app icon look, but others go all out, creating a completely minimal and text-only interface that really makes the phone feel different and distraction-free. With full app support, limited app support, and completely app-free options to choose from, you don't have to be hardcore to invite some minimalism into your life. Isn't it amazing to have varied options for once?
3. You're tired of touchscreens
Again, I relate to this one. Touchscreens have become the universal standard, but I personally find them so imperfect. Swipe gestures are the most unreliable thing ever, in my experience, and UI design for touchscreen software is still shoddy. I regularly try to tap on text I think should be interactable, just to realize that only the little icon next to it is clickable. And you do not need to have big hands to have problems with accuracy — I have stupid tiny girl hands, and I still struggle every time I pick up my phone.
So, for those who would prefer a physical keyboard and less tappable screen space, the minimal phone niche has options for you. Models like the Minimal Phone, the Punkt MP02, the Clicks Communicator, and the Nokia 2660 Flip all have full QWERTY keyboards or numpads that give you the opportunity to press real buttons again.
The certainty of a button press is a really important thing, and some of us haven't forgotten that even after a decade of tapping screens. I have to stare so hard at my touchscreen keyboard for the visual confirmations that my taps have registered correctly, whereas with keyboards, we can all just relax and let our fingers move freely.
4. You don't need most smartphone features
Despite the fact that all flagship smartphones are more or less the same, humans are not. We all live very different lives, and not everyone needs crazy AI features, a top-of-the-line camera, or processing power capable of running AAA video games in their pocket. If this is you, a minimalist phone might be a better choice. With the options out there, you can reduce the features, reduce the price, and still have a new and up-to-date bit of tech.
If you really need no smartphone features at all, you can grab yourself a true "dumb phone" like the Nokia 2660 Flip or the Punkt MP02. And, on the other end of the spectrum, if you still need full access to the Google Play Store, there are models that cater to that, too. But the AI features and top-of-the-line cameras? Who needs 'em!
The minimalist phone scene is still developing, and it might not have the perfect solution for you just yet, but it's at least worth having a look. You might find yourself loving the minimal aesthetic or getting excited by e-reader/phone hybrids with e-ink displays. Maybe you miss the days when you had a flip phone, or maybe you just really don't want to hand a bucket full of cash to Apple, Google, or Samsung again. There are many reasons a minimalist phone might be interesting to you, and even if you're not convinced, there's no reason not to explore all the options available to you.