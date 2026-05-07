4 Reasons Why A Minimalist Phone Might Be Right For You

Would you believe it if I said that before smartphones, we already had perfectly compact and usable mobile phones? There's barely a trace of them left anymore, since the all-touchscreen smartphone took over and became the universal standard, but they did exist. For the past decade, however, even though there are all sorts of people out there with different needs and preferences, we've basically only had one type of phone on the market.

Luckily, this is starting to change now. Fueled by our collective desire to reduce screen time, new products dubbed "minimalist phones" have begun appearing. There are already plenty of great minimalist phones out there, and they're pretty varied too. You've got all-touchscreen ones, ones with full keyboards, ones with numpads, flip phones, e-ink displays — almost everything you can think of. And there are more on the way, too, with models like the Clicks Communicator, due to ship later this year.

It might seem like an extreme move to create products that purposefully limit what you can do with them, but there are actually a lot of different benefits to minimalist phones, and a lot of different reasons to use them. They provide more options in pricing, accessibility, operating systems, display types, and features — and having more options is (nearly) always a good thing. Let's have a look at some of the top reasons a minimalist phone might be good for you.