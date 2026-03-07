10 Of The Best Phones For Minimalists In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The minimalist movement revolves around reducing overconsumption, excess possessions, and distractions. Some people think of it as having less clutter in their lives, which also involves getting rid of unnecessary things. But buying a "minimalist phone," essentially adding another product to your life, seems counterintuitive to this idea. However, many people look to these phones as a strategic boundary against social media, doomscrolling, and the constant pings from their standard phones.

The idea behind a phone that's "good for minimalists" is ambitious: It needs to act as a tool that gives you time back, not steal it. Some phones do this by completely nuking any distracting apps and going back to the bare essentials (some ditch app stores entirely), while others are more forgiving but use an E Ink display to make scrolling less addictive. A lot of these phones severely limit internet access, pointing to research that suggests disabling the internet is good for your cognitive health.

We've curated a diverse list of minimalist phones here, and as most of them take away a lot of usual features, each comes with its own set of caveats. Switching to these options from your traditional iPhone or Android isn't easy, but as we'll explore, that added friction is an intentional design choice in most cases.