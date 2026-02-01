4 Free Android Launchers That Users Swear By

Unlike iPhones that look identical from a software perspective, Android phones from different manufacturers have distinct interfaces, such as Samsung's One UI, since each company customizes the experience offered to its users. However, brands aren't the only ones that can customize the phones, as Android also allows users to personalize this aspect through launchers.

Android launchers are one of the aspects that make this system so popular among users who love to customize their devices, since these apps can control almost the entire phone-use experience. These launchers not only allow users to personalize wallpapers and icons, but also other interactions, such as how apps behave and how gestures work, which can make a smartphone feel completely new.

With so many alternatives available, choosing a launcher can be daunting. Some of them are more focused on personalization for users, while others focus on a cleaner interface for those who prefer minimalism, making it a choice that depends on personal taste. Luckily, there is an Android launcher for every taste.