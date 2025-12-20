What Is A Dumb Phone And Who Buys Them?

There are many reasons why dumb phones are growing in popularity. They are great for seniors to keep in touch without all the complicated extras they don't need or want. They're perfect first phones for kids to test the waters without unnecessary distractions and the risk of mental health issues related to cell phone use. Some adults even feel like they need a digital detox. A recent study by the University of British Columbia found that disabling the Internet on your smartphone may even reverse brain aging.

Dumb phones are a way to get back to a simpler time when we weren't tempted to have our phones in hand 24/7. If you have become too reliant on, even addicted to, your phone and things like social media, a dumb phone can keep you connected on the go without tempting you to constantly check in.

For some, dumb phones are a useful secondary device alongside a work phone that they can use in the evenings and on weekends to ensure they focus on family time instead of work. The downside, of course, is that you won't be able to access apps or features you might need, like being able to hail an Uber or take nicer photos or videos. But for some, the trade-off is worth it, even if it's just for a temporary digital detox.