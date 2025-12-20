What Is A Dumb Phone And Who Buys Them?
Decades ago, people went from tiny flip phones with numeric keypads to large-screened devices that function like miniature computers in their pockets. These devices are aptly named smartphones, and they have become an obsession, especially among new generations. With a device in hand from one of the best smartphone brands, we can communicate with friends, family members, and colleagues via voice, text, and even video. We can access the internet to surf websites, check social media, play games, stream content, and use a variety of apps, from productivity to entertainment. We can make recordings, take photos and videos, and create and access virtually anything we can from a computer.
This has also sparked a trend in the opposite direction, with some people turning to dumb phones. These devices harken back to the "old days" of cellular technology, affording only the most basic functions of a mobile device. This includes calls and texts, simple apps like a calculator and alarm, and maybe even a camera or basic music player. Some have simple web browsers, but usually eliminate access to social media. The idea is to enjoy a less distracting experience, a simple design, and extend battery life because of it.
What you can do on a dumb phone
The idea behind the dumb phone is that you get a simple and affordable design that still allows you to remain connected with core functions. This means you can make and receive calls over a cellular network, or send text messages via SMS. These phones often include internet access, but it's limited to simple tasks, such as looking up information on a website. You won't find a feature-rich app store, nor blazing fast speeds or powerful processors.
Dumbphones usually have physical keypads in place of the touchscreens that have taken over phones today. There might be a basic camera for taking casual snapshots, and maybe access to maps or simple time-wasting games. The design often mimics old-school gadgets like cellular phones from "back in the day" before BlackBerry and iPhone arrived and changed the game. Because of the limited features, they are also able to last for days, sometimes even weeks, per charge. Several manufacturers make dumb phones like Light Phone, Wisephone, and Punkt. If you have an older model phone stuffed in a drawer that happens to still work and fits the criteria, it's technically a dumb phone, too.
Why get a dumb phone?
There are many reasons why dumb phones are growing in popularity. They are great for seniors to keep in touch without all the complicated extras they don't need or want. They're perfect first phones for kids to test the waters without unnecessary distractions and the risk of mental health issues related to cell phone use. Some adults even feel like they need a digital detox. A recent study by the University of British Columbia found that disabling the Internet on your smartphone may even reverse brain aging.
Dumb phones are a way to get back to a simpler time when we weren't tempted to have our phones in hand 24/7. If you have become too reliant on, even addicted to, your phone and things like social media, a dumb phone can keep you connected on the go without tempting you to constantly check in.
For some, dumb phones are a useful secondary device alongside a work phone that they can use in the evenings and on weekends to ensure they focus on family time instead of work. The downside, of course, is that you won't be able to access apps or features you might need, like being able to hail an Uber or take nicer photos or videos. But for some, the trade-off is worth it, even if it's just for a temporary digital detox.