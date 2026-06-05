4 Audio Settings You Should Try On Your PlayStation 5

Optimizing your PlayStation 5's audio settings can make for an even more immersive gaming experience. Fortunately, Sony's console offers a litany of audio features, adjustable settings, and formats to help you tweak your PS5's audio to suit your individual setup and needs — regardless of whether you're using a soundbar, gaming headset, or surround sound system.

For those who want to be absorbed into their game world, the PS5's 3D audio tech can create a virtual soundscape that lets you hear sounds as you would in real life, with distant sounds like raindrops sounding further away and nearby car engines rumbling louder in your ear. The audio focus feature can emphasize quieter sounds, making it a blessing when playing first-person shooters where hearing enemy footsteps is vital. Elsewhere, adjustments to your audio format or AV amplifier settings can ensure you get the most out of your audio setup.

Ultimately, the best PS5 audio settings depend on your personal preference, setup, and the games you like to play. So, below, we've broken down four audio settings and features that you should definitely try out.