Audiophiles Swear By These Headphones For Gaming
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sound can be incredibly important to a gamer. Quality audio can be a great way to not only immerse yourself in some of your favorite games, but it can also help give you a better idea of your surroundings. If you're looking to upgrade your sound, we've taken a look at suggestions and recommendations from across the internet for some of the best headphones that can appease a gamer's inner audiophile. Along with being based on user reviews, we also took a look at real customer reviews, exploring both the positives and some negatives of each set.
Be warned that audiophile equipment can get rather pricey, though with 2026 being an expensive year for tech, gamers may not find some of these prices too shocking — but hey, at least it's not RAM. Note that while all of these headphones can be great for audio, you will need to consider an external mic for virtually all of these, as many of these selections can be for more complex audio setups. Just something to keep in mind, and remember that additional research is never a bad thing, especially before dropping significant money.
Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro
Back in 2022, we were partial to Beyerdynamic's Free Byrd wireless earbuds. Now the Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro is available on Amazon for $199.99. Along with wide stereo imaging and three-dimensional sound, the DT-990 Pros feature an open-back design for audio clarity, while still allowing for an awareness of room sound for audio accuracy. The speakers feature 250 ohm impedance for high-fidelity output and a frequency range between 5 and 35,000 Hz. The DT-990s also feature a lightweight construction and an around-the-ear design with replaceable earpads, and the included 3.5mm cable also features a 250 ohm spec for both professional and studio audio setups.
On Amazon, the DT-990 Pros have a 4.5-star rating with over 3,240 reviews. Users appreciate their sound quality while gaming, good clarity and soundstage, and being a solid introduction to audiophile headphones. However, one reviewer notes that the cable will eventually uncoil and may become too long for some. Just remember that with a 250 ohm impedance, you will need an amp or sound card that supports it.
Philips SHP9600 Wired Headphones
With over 100 years in the audio industry, Philips unveiled a series of products celebrating this milestone back in 2025, but the Philips SHP9600 Wired Headphones feature contemporary tech, and its $79.99 price tag with periodic deals on Amazon can make them one of the cheaper options on this list.
With an open-back design and 50mm tuned dynamic drivers, the SHP9600s also include a 12 Hz to 35 Hz frequency range, 101db sensitivity, and a 35000 Hz frequency response. With a design for all-day listening, these Philips headphones feature an adjustable padded headband and breathable ear-cup cushions that the company claims fit the geometry of the human ear. The headphones are also compatible with a variety of devices, including PCs, televisions, and smartphones. The device also comes with a 3-meter cable and a 3.5mm gold-plated adapter.
The Philips SHP9600 wired headphones hold a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 11,650 reviews. Customers give praise to the device's audio performance, decent value, and good use for action games such as "Call of Duty." On the flipside, at least one reviewer had complaints with the audio soundstage of the headphones, though they still noted that they can have a cult following.
Sennheiser HD 490 Pro
Ranking seventh on our list of major headphone brands ranked by customer satisfaction, Sennheiser has over 80 years of experience in developing sound equipment since its founding in Hanover, Germany. The Sennheiser 490 Pro headphones, retailing for $339.00 on Amazon, are backed by solid customer reviews as well as some solid features for getting high-fidelity audio while gaming.
Featuring a 130 Ohm impedance, 36,000 Hz frequency response, and 105 dB sensitivity, these headphones also have a 5 Hz to 36 kHz frequency range and dynamic drivers. These open-back headphones also include a low-frequency cylinder system for a more detailed low end, and Sennheiser's Open-frame Architecture can help reduce total harmonic distortion for reduced resonance and improved audio accuracy. Along with a coiled cable, these headphones also feature left and right ear jacks for easier configurations. It also comes with two different sets of earpads for configuring your audio setup.
On Amazon, the Sennheiser HD 490 Pro headphones hold a 4.6-star rating with 210 reviews. Customers give the headphones high marks for their strong soundstage suitable for gaming, lightweight design, and comfort. On the other hand, at least one reviewer notes that the ear pads are meant to have a notch so they can fit those wearing glasses, yet the headphones still felt clamped to their head.
Aune AR5000
The Aune AR5000 on Amazon goes for $289, boasting a number of features that appeal to those looking for higher-end headphones. There's also a 20th Anniversary Edition of these headphones, which includes a stand and a few additional goodies.
The AR5000s feature a 50mm open-back dynamic driver with a multi-layer distributed diaphragm for helping alleviate breakup issues and reduce distortion. With a 32 Ohm impedance, these headphones can hit a frequency range between 20 Hz and 20,000 Hz, and the overall design allows the headphones to work with a variety of devices; however, you will need to purchase an adapter separately for smartphone support. Additionally, these headphones have a lightweight design, and the headband can be adjusted by the millimeter to fit a variety of headshapes.
On Amazon, the AR5000 holds a 4.3-star rating with over 140 reviews. Customers appreciate these headphones for their good positional cues while gaming, strong tonality, and immersive spatial audio. However, multiple users do complain about the actual build quality, especially given the price.
HiFiMan Arya Stealth Magnet Version
The Stealth Magnet Version of the HiFiMan Aryas replaced the standard 2019 Arya model — which many audiophiles still recommend despite them being old at this point, and they take inspiration from the company's far more expensive HE1000v2. However, with the HiFiMan Arya Stealth Magnet Version retailing for $649 on Amazon, some users may still consider this to be a hefty price tag. Despite the price, the Aryas can have a fair amount of features that may justify the cost for audiophiles.
One notable feature of these headphones is that they include an "acoustically invisible" Stealth Magnet, which has a unique shape that prevents sound waves from generating interference as they pass through it. These headphones also feature a nanometer-thick diaphragm within the planar magnetic driver, which helps deliver a frequency range of 8 Hz to 65,000 Hz with a sensitivity of 64 dB. Along with an open back "Window Shade" design that helps protect the driver, the Arya Stealth headphones also feature asymmetrical earcups and a single Crystalline Copper cable with a 5.35mm plug.
With a 4.4-star rating and over 550 reviews on Amazon, customers appreciate the Arya Stealth headphones for sound imaging, comfort, and impressive audio resolution. However, some may find that the ear cups are too large, depending on their head and ear size.
Methodology
When determining the products for this list, our focus was on quality headphones that users from around the internet recommended. This includes users from Reddit making personal recommendations as well as actual customer reviews available on Amazon. Concerning the retail website, we also made sure that each product held a 4-star rating out of five or higher, with hundreds, if not thousands, of users providing their feedback. We also did our best to factor pricing into the equation, as audiophile equipment can be notoriously expensive.