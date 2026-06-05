This New Robot Could Be The Next Step In Replacing Humans For Manual Labor

How many robots does it take to screw in a lightbulb? If you go by the robotic arms currently on the market, the answer is zero. To date, robotic appendages have lacked the dexterity to conduct complex, delicate actions. Particularly when handling delicate materials. Such limitations have been a godsend for manual labor advocates hoping to keep full-scale automation at arm's length. However, a new robotic arm from startup Eka could give researchers a solution to one of the most intransigent questions in robotics, and pave the way for untold scales of industrial automation.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Eka is bringing a unique approach to robotics' dexterity conundrum. Founded by MIT professor Pulkit Agrawal and ex Google DeepMind researcher Tuomas Haarnoja, the company takes a unique approach to teaching its AI systems to execute complex movements. Deploying what its executives call a Vision Force Action learning model, or VFA, Agrawal claims that Eka's AI system could create "a new foundation uniting performance, generality, and safety for putting capable robots in everyone's hands."

A recent report by Wired's Will Knight attests to this potential. In showcasing how Eka's robotic arm executes complex tasks, ranging from handling keys to sorting chicken nuggets, the report could prove prophetic for a rapidly changing industrial landscape. Already, AI-powered robotics are revolutionizing manual labor, particularly in China, where robots are often seen executing tasks alongside workers in industrial farms and factories. Some advancements have given rise to dark factories, where products like smartphones can be built around the clock without human workers. Despite these changes, however, dexterous tasks have remained beyond reach. Unfortunately for global labor markets, a robot capable of handling raspberries might change that.