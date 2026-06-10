NASA's New Probe Is Heading Into Territory Unseen Since The 1980s

This year's Artemis II mission was special, breaking records, marking some historic firsts, and reigniting an interest in space exploration for many of those watching from the ground. But while a lot of people are looking to the moon and Mars, NASA also has plans to explore Venus in the coming years. Tentatively scheduled for 2030, the DAVINCI mission intends to study our closest planetary neighbor with flybys and an atmospheric probe that will gather information as it descends to the surface, marking the first Venus landing since 1984.

Throughout the '70s and '80s, the American and Soviet space programs sent probes to Venus with varying levels of success. The Soviet Union's Venera 13 mission holds the record for the longest time a probe has been able to transmit data to Earth from Venus' surface, lasting 127 minutes after it touched down on March 1, 1982. That may not sound like a long time, but it's impressive when you consider that it was only expected to last half an hour.

In comparison to Mars and the moon, Venus is far more difficult to land on due to its extreme conditions. The planet's thick atmosphere traps heat, making the surface temperature around 872 degrees Fahrenheit, which is enough to melt lead. Add to that an atmospheric pressure that's 93 times that of Earth at sea level, and it's pretty clear why two hours is a long time to last there. Though not the actual goal, DAVINCI could break that record while also giving us new insight into Venus, often called Earth's evil twin.