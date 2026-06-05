A '90s Godzilla Movie Was Accused Of Having An Anti-American Message

Ever since he stomped through Japan in 1954, the fire-spewing kaiju Godzilla has captivated audiences around the world for decades, sparking franchises and universes filled with other ground-shaking monsters just as tough as he is. Well, almost. Flash forward to today, and fans of Godzilla are spoiled for choice, with the likes of "Godzilla Minus Zero" (the sequel to the spectacular "Godzilla Minus One") just around the corner, as well as five American films, along with the popular Apple TV series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," which also had a special appearance from the King of Monsters.

There was a time, however, when Godzilla's actions in one of his movies didn't sit well with U.S. critics, who deemed one scene in question anti-American. The seismic scuffle with Godzilla occurred in 1991 in the movie "Godzilla vs King Ghidorah." Between squaring off against the other titular beastie of the piece, there was a sequence in which Godzilla defended Japanese soldiers from American adversaries. It was a moment that struck a nerve with critics in the U.S., who were quick to call it out.

According to Steve Ryfle in his book, "Japan's favorite mon-star: the unauthorized biography of 'The Big G'," "Entertainment Tonight" hosted a scholar of Japanese cinema, James Bailey, who said, "The last three [Godzilla] films have had a very pronounced anti-American bias about them." For the movie's director, though, he saw just another casualty for Godzilla to crush, no matter where they came from.