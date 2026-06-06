One Of The First Classic Sci-Fi Movies Was Adapted From A Shakespeare Play

It is impossible to escape William Shakespeare. Turn to any piece of modern film or literature, and you are bound to trace its textual lineages to The Bard. Of course, some connections are more obvious than others, as Denzel Washington's reincarnation of Macbeth is more easily recognizable than Gus Van Sant's River-Phoenix-Keanu-Reeves-coming-of-age-drama "My Own Private Idaho". But many of the most compelling adaptations are those that see Shakespeare translated into a genre flick, as they provide a compelling conduit to reimagine history's most indelible storyteller.

In the realms of sci-fi, 1956's "Forbidden Planet" deftly reconjures "The Tempest," serving as a window into Bill Shakespeare's outsized influence on the genre at large. Released in 1956, Fred Wilcox's galactic caper retells one of Shakespeare's most compelling comedies. It follows the crew of the United Planets Cruiser C-57-D, helmed by Commander J.J. Adams (Leslie Nielsen), as it searches for the remnants of a spaceship lost to the distant planet Altair IV. While there, the crew encounters the ship's lone survivors: a misanthropic Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon), his sheltered daughter Altaira (Anne Francis), and their robot servant Robby.

And while the Tempest analogs are obvious, with the trio serving as the vengeful warlock Prospero, his daughter Miranda, and their ethereal sprite-turned-servant Ariel, respectively, the film rises above mere imitation. Instead, it creates a wholly unique experience that, seven decades later, still stands as a foundational pillar of cinema's most adventurous genre. So if you're still looking for a film to satisfy your "Project Hail Mary" induced sci-fi high, consider "Forbidden Planet" as your conduit to another world.