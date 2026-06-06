A Beloved Disney Voice Actor Also Co-Invented The First Artificial Heart
You don't often hear about famous people who work in entertainment also excelling in something like medicine. The late Paul Winchell – a master ventriloquist, comedian, and actor who flourished mostly in the 1950s and 60s — was one of those exceptional individuals. Winchell's acting career began in the late 1930s, and from then on, he worked mostly in television, appearing in such acclaimed series as "Perry Mason," "The Beverly Hillbillies," and "The Dick Van Dyke Show."
In the late 60s, after numerous movie and TV roles, Winchell also became a voice actor, bringing life to one of A.A. Milne's iconic and beloved cartoon characters, Tigger. That's likely his most famous role, but he also voiced other animals in "The Aristocats," "The Pink Panther Show," and "The Fox and the Hound." But what many might not know about the star is that he knew Dr. Henry Heimlich (before he came up with the Heimlich maneuver) and helped him invent the first artificial heart, making medical history (like the Apple Vision Pro did recently).
In a 1999 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Winchell recalled, "Henry let me observe thoracic surgeries and I started pondering an artificial heart. How it would look, how it would be powered." He added, "I came up with sketches and we collaborated on the project. We assembled a prototype. Our patents were used in the artificial heart that sustained Dr. Barney Clark (the first patient to receive one, in 1982) and have since been donated to the University of Utah."
Winchell also invented the disposable razor and an invisible garter belt for women
Most folks would be happy, proud, and deeply satisfied with a fruitful and multiple-decade-long career that Winchell had in the public spotlight without looking to add more accomplishments in vastly different fields. Not him, though. He also invented the first disposable razor in 1963. "I had a plastic handle containing a single blade that was good for six shaves. The carbon steel model cost 15 cents each and surgical steel went for a quarter apiece. We marketed them in stores with countertop displays."
His razors, however, weren't a big hit at the time since nobody really used a disposable anything in those days. "Men bought new blades for their razors and used them forever," he said. Sadly, that also applied to another one of his innovations, the invisible garter belt for women, which was almost immediately replaced by Allen Gant Sr.'s pantyhose. "I invented and patented an invisible garter belt that actually laid flat on the leg. I had a deal with a manufacturer, and we were set to proceed, and three weeks later the first pantyhose came onto the market."
So, now, when you bump into those early-days "Winnie the Pooh" cartoons on TV, and you hear Tigger blabbering his silly nonsense and singing with a lisp, remember that the guy who did all that was also a genius inventor.