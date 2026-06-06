A Beloved Disney Voice Actor Also Co-Invented The First Artificial Heart

You don't often hear about famous people who work in entertainment also excelling in something like medicine. The late Paul Winchell – a master ventriloquist, comedian, and actor who flourished mostly in the 1950s and 60s — was one of those exceptional individuals. Winchell's acting career began in the late 1930s, and from then on, he worked mostly in television, appearing in such acclaimed series as "Perry Mason," "The Beverly Hillbillies," and "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

In the late 60s, after numerous movie and TV roles, Winchell also became a voice actor, bringing life to one of A.A. Milne's iconic and beloved cartoon characters, Tigger. That's likely his most famous role, but he also voiced other animals in "The Aristocats," "The Pink Panther Show," and "The Fox and the Hound." But what many might not know about the star is that he knew Dr. Henry Heimlich (before he came up with the Heimlich maneuver) and helped him invent the first artificial heart, making medical history (like the Apple Vision Pro did recently).

In a 1999 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Winchell recalled, "Henry let me observe thoracic surgeries and I started pondering an artificial heart. How it would look, how it would be powered." He added, "I came up with sketches and we collaborated on the project. We assembled a prototype. Our patents were used in the artificial heart that sustained Dr. Barney Clark (the first patient to receive one, in 1982) and have since been donated to the University of Utah."