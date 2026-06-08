Wireless Vs. Wired Security Cameras: Which Is Best For Your Home?

A wired home security camera tends to offer certain key features and functions. Specifically, it doesn't rely on battery life to remain in operation. Thus, it may be the best option for a homeowner who wants to consistently monitor their property without having to worry about recharging a battery.

In addition, the video a wired security camera captures is more secure than a wireless camera, as it's not transferred over a wireless network. This also means wired security camera systems tend to be more reliable in regard to preserving footage for reference later. Not needing a Wi-Fi signal to record and transmit footage also means that wireless security cameras can cover a relatively large area. That's partly because you don't have to be concerned about placing a camera too far away from your router for the Wi-Fi signal to reach it.

That said, there are certain trade-offs you'll inevitably make if you opt for a wired security camera. As you likely understand, a wired security camera requires a physical connection to a power source and a central hub to serve its purpose. This may limit your flexibility when it comes to camera placement. On the one hand, you don't have to worry about staying in range of a Wi-Fi signal, but on the other hand, you do have to consider whether a wired connection is practical when choosing camera locations. It's also worth noting that installing a wired security camera system tends to be more complicated than installing wireless cameras.