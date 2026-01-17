You Can Turn Cheap Webcams Into A DIY Home Security System - Here's How

The idea of a home security system can be very appealing to protect your belongings, your pets, and yourself. The cost, however, can be quite daunting. For example, a Ring Alarm 14-piece home security kit can retail at $329, and a SimpliSafe eight-piece kit at $239. That doesn't have to dissuade you from keeping your home secure, though, thanks to a simple DIY trick using webcams. Since webcams are so unobtrusive — most people would never consider they're being used for security — they're an excellent affordable alternative to other nearly invisible smart home security devices.

By connecting your webcams to your computer and then using software specifically for this purpose, you can have a quick home security setup that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars. This is a great way to take advantage of any old, extra webcams you have lying around; even if you need to purchase one or two, it will still result in cost savings thanks to how relatively inexpensive webcams have become. This means that one of the greatest gadgets for remote workers, lauded for its easy USB connectivity, can now double as a makeshift security solution.

There are some limitations, of course. Your computer will have to remain on for this DIY home security system to work, as that is what captures and records your webcam footage. This does limit your applications to more short-term solutions, especially if you don't want to keep your computer running constantly. By the same token, this can definitely help bring you some peace of mind, especially since setup won't take you very long at all.