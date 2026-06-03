US To Dismantle The 'World's Most Advanced' Ocean Monitoring System

The U.S. government is preparing to dismantle one of the most important tools scientists have for monitoring the effects of climate change on the ocean. This will ultimately bring an end to the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI), which was expected to run for 25 years since beginning operations in 2016. The system is made up of more than 900 instruments embedded in the deep sea off the coast of Oregon, Alaska, North Carolina, Washington State, as well as the Irminger Sea, located between Greenland and Iceland.

This system has been paramount to understanding the ongoing changes happening in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current, which researchers are concerned could collapse in the future as the climate continues to shift. It is considered "the world's most advanced continuously operating ocean observing systems," according to Jim Edson, a marine meteorologist (via the New York Times). Without it in place, keeping an eye on growing ocean changes will become more difficult.

There's also the cost of the project, which is estimated to cost around $370 million to set up and around $48 million annually to operate. The closure of this particular project has been pushed as part of the Project 2025: "Mandate for Leadership" from the Heritage Foundation, and was recommended as an action to take, as the Heritage Foundation views the OOI as the "source of much of the NOAA's climate alarmism."