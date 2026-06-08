3 Reasons To Buy Your Electronics From Sam's Club

When it comes to warehouse memberships, Costco and Sam's Club are typically the two biggest names, seeing as they both offer a similar number of stores across the country at over 600 each. This means it's highly likely there's a local Sam's Club in your area, and you may be sleeping on how advantageous it can be to purchase your electronics there.

Sure, everyone knows a Sam's Club membership can be handy to save on groceries by buying in bulk, but it's not like a typical consumer is going to buy TVs and laptops in bulk, which means Sam's Club may not be the first store you think of when considering an electronics purchase. Rest assured, a Sam's Club membership offers some enticing electronics perks, like an affordable annual subscription, an absolutely killer 90-day return policy on most tech, and an app that lets you skip the checkout line at your local brick-and-mortar.

Just think what you could do with a 90-day return policy on a handheld gaming console. You'd actually have time to decide if it's right for you. Would you pass up three months to test your next laptop purchase? This policy alone is an industry-leading standard, with few competing stores offering such a lengthy program (Costco and REI are among the few that do), especially for electronics, where a typical 14-day return policy found at electronics stores can feel constraining by comparison.

Of course, a great return policy isn't the only reason you should consider Sam's Club for your next electronics expenditure. When you combine its affordable membership and register-less checkout, for a nominal annual fee, you gain access to one of the more consumer-friendly physical and online storefronts for purchasing some of the best tech deals of 2026.