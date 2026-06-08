3 Reasons To Buy Your Electronics From Sam's Club
When it comes to warehouse memberships, Costco and Sam's Club are typically the two biggest names, seeing as they both offer a similar number of stores across the country at over 600 each. This means it's highly likely there's a local Sam's Club in your area, and you may be sleeping on how advantageous it can be to purchase your electronics there.
Sure, everyone knows a Sam's Club membership can be handy to save on groceries by buying in bulk, but it's not like a typical consumer is going to buy TVs and laptops in bulk, which means Sam's Club may not be the first store you think of when considering an electronics purchase. Rest assured, a Sam's Club membership offers some enticing electronics perks, like an affordable annual subscription, an absolutely killer 90-day return policy on most tech, and an app that lets you skip the checkout line at your local brick-and-mortar.
Just think what you could do with a 90-day return policy on a handheld gaming console. You'd actually have time to decide if it's right for you. Would you pass up three months to test your next laptop purchase? This policy alone is an industry-leading standard, with few competing stores offering such a lengthy program (Costco and REI are among the few that do), especially for electronics, where a typical 14-day return policy found at electronics stores can feel constraining by comparison.
Of course, a great return policy isn't the only reason you should consider Sam's Club for your next electronics expenditure. When you combine its affordable membership and register-less checkout, for a nominal annual fee, you gain access to one of the more consumer-friendly physical and online storefronts for purchasing some of the best tech deals of 2026.
Affordable membership options
Just about everyone loves Costco, which means Sam's Club, despite being owned and run by the international conglomerate Walmart, is something of an underdog. This is likely why Walmart has positioned its Sam's Club membership lower than its primary competitor, starting at $60 a year, whereas Costco's cheapest option is $5 more. But as the hot dog wars heat up, you may lose sight of what matters: saving money. Sam's Club offers a slightly cheaper membership while offering plenty of useful (not to mention comparable) benefits like cash-back rewards.
Sam's Club offers frequent promotions where you can save even more on the cost of a membership — for instance, at the time of this writing, a membership is $25 for a new user's first year, and the higher-tier Plus subscription that's normally $120 is only $55, unlocking the ability to earn 2% cash back on qualifying purchases. So if you're looking to maximize your savings, a Sam's Club membership can easily be one of the more affordable options available. You can get that money back in savings with a few smart purchases like snagging budget-friendly Sam's Club electronics. Over time, the savings will start to add up quite nicely.
Sure, you have to spend a little for the possibility to save a lot. But if you get a membership with buying the majority of your electronics from Sam's Club in mind, not only do you gain access to awesome perks like a 90-day return policy (more on that below), if you opt for the more expensive Plus tier, you'll also earn cash back on your purchases, which you can use on more electronics.
A killer return policy
If you've ever had the displeasure of dealing with an electronics store's two-week return policy, not to mention restocking fees that you should know about, then Sam's Club's 90-day return policy should be a breath of fresh air. That's three whole months to decide whether a product is right for your needs and delivers on its promises. Not only is this ample time to uncover any bugs in expensive gear like laptops, but you also have time to process whether the purchase was made in haste or is actually necessary. A 90-day return policy lessens pressure on the buyer and serves as a pro-consumer benefit for members that reduces friction from typical electronics purchases. This way, you can test whether a product works well within your home's tech ecosystem without rushing into a commitment.
This means you can reduce your long-term tech costs with a Sam's Club membership, not only through the store's many deals, but because you won't be forced to keep electronics that don't suit your needs simply because you fell outside a typical two-week return window. Best of all, for regular, everyday dry goods, the return policy is basically "satisfaction guaranteed," which means just about every other product, except electronics, motorsports, booze, and a few others, can be returned for a full refund whenever you wish. Simply put, Sam's Club's return policy is one of the major selling points of its membership and can be incredibly beneficial for your electronics purchases.
Whether you're interested in properly evaluating your electronics over a three-month period or simply need to test if the latest smart home product ties in well with your existing system, Sam's Club's return policy has you covered as one of the few pro-consumer options out there.
Skipping the checkout lines
There used to be a time when there were competing brick-and-mortar electronics stores in every suburban shopping center, from Radio Shack to Circuit City to HHGregg and CompUSA, but nowadays it's mostly Best Buy, if yours isn't already closed. Back then, if you needed a new electronic item in your life, you hopped into your car for a quick run to a local tech store. That's much tougher these days, but it doesn't have to be if you have a Sam's Club membership, where you can still easily hop on over to a local brick-and-mortar store to purchase a needed cable, battery, or anything else missing from your tech-filled life. Still, those memories of standing around for what felt like forever as you waited for an employee to help you are hard to forget, which is why Sam's Club's "Scan and Go" shopping is such an underrated feature.
Rather than waiting in a line to check out, you can simply scan items in the app as you shop, then pay with the same app, allowing shoppers to live the dream of easily popping in and out of a physical store without getting slowed down by other shoppers or employees. This is also great for anyone who shrinks at the thought of human interaction, as Scan and Go shopping offers a reprieve. It's also a great way to keep an eye on how much you're spending as you shop, rather than experiencing sticker shock at checkout. With Sam's Club's Scan and Go shopping always available from the convenience of your phone, where you can easily scan UPCs with your camera, you'll never have to wonder if you've added more to your cart than your wallet can handle — no more guessing games that can embarrass consumers.