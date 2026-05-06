The 5 Best Sam's Club Tech Deals Of 2026 (So Far)
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May is here and along with it comes a fresh batch of hot deals. Like Garfield to lasagna, we're constantly snooping the web for discounts on tech, because we like saving money on gear and accessories as much as anybody. This time around, we're taking a look at deals from the warehouse retailer Sam's Club, as the company has some solid offers on items that are worthy of your attention.
From big Bluetooth speakers and earbuds to some tech that may be well-suited for your car or home, we did our best to go with a little variety on our search. Additionally, each of these devices is backed by positive customer reviews, and some of them offer a few additional goodies, including subscriptions to some Apple Service Trials along with product warranties.
If you don't have a membership, it can be worth thinking about one, as you may not always have access to certain deals. However, you can pick up a guest membership that allows you to buy select online items at a surcharge. You just need to create a guest account during checkout, but your items will not be backed by Sam's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.
Monster Z6 All-in-One PA Bluetooth Speaker System
Maintaining a 4.3-star rating on the Sam's Club website, users can snag the Monster Z6 All-in-One PA Bluetooth Speaker System for $169, shaving $30 off its typical listing price. Available until May 31, there's a couple of cool things about this speaker for blasting sound waves. This includes pairing it with another Monster speaker model to create stereo sound thanks to its True Wireless System (TWS) and Auracast pairing capabilities.
Along with pairing capabilities, there's also four microphone inputs (two XLR and two quarter-inch), so you can use it for karaoke or performances. Users also have access to echo and gain controls for tweaking vocal effects. For additional controls, users can choose their audio source (including TWS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, USB MP3, and AUX), EQ presets, treble and bass adjustments, and more. Diving into the details, the Z6 includes a 15-inch subwoofer, 650W of output, and there's all-terrain wheels and side handles for mobility.
Along with the unit, customers will also receive a telescoping tripod speaker stand, wireless microphone, and an AC power cable. Taking a look at what Sam's Club users have to say about the Z6, users appreciate the Bluetooth connectivity and the device's ability to push sound. Though some customers were disappointed to learn the speaker is not battery powered and some had issues making wireless connections, many still give it praise for its deep bass. Depending on your space, this may even be a good Bluetooth speaker for your home gym.
Rexing Ultra HD Car Dash Cam with Wi-Fi Bundle
With a hard limit of four units per order, the Rexing Ultra HD Car Dash Cam with Wi-Fi Bundle is available until May 31. Sam's Club dropped the price to $69 on this one, letting users save $30 on this vehicle safety bundle. The noteworthy thing about this 4.7-star rated gadget is that it's a 4K dash cam that features a 170-degree wide-angle lens. There's even Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for obtaining good image quality within different lighting conditions. Just remember to avoid common mistakes when using a dash cam, such as using a cheap memory card and not checking the dashcam footage regularly.
With Sam's Club customers giving this one high marks for its easy installation and compact form, it's got some additional specs under the hood. This includes a parking monitor feature that automatically begins recording if it detects an impact or vibration, and there's also dual-band 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support for accessing footage directly through the Rexing Connect app. This dash cam also includes a G-sensor that saves videos when a collision occurs, and the device offers the ability to continuously capture footage.
Along with including an on-board diagnostics (OBD) smart hardware kit for installations, this dash cam also includes a 32GB microSD card (though the device supports up to 128GB). While customers do find the Rexing Ultra HD to be an overall good value, some customers report having issues with installing the device through an OBD port. Nonetheless, the 4K support and parking features can make this one worth checking out.
Shokz OpenFit Air Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds
Available for $30 off its usual price, the Shokz OpenFit Air Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds are $69 through the Sam's Club website and maintain a 4.2-star rating. Available until May 31, only the pink model is on sale, though members may be able to get special pricing on the white and black models. Designed to be used during a workout, these earbuds feature an open-ear design so users can listen to music while still being aware of their surroundings.
The earbuds tout up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case, 6 hours for the earbuds on a single charge, and quick charging capabilities through USB-C. Moreover, the OpenFit Airs also include adaptable ear hooks which feature a cut-out design that the company promises makes for comfortable listening sessions while providing a secure fit. With 5.2 Bluetooth connectivity, there's also multipoint pairing for making multiple connections. The earbuds also feature IP54 water resistance and sweatproof properties, but note that the charging case has no waterproof capabilities.
Along with the earbuds and charging case, there's also a USB-C cable for charging, and there's a warranty through the manufacturer. Looking at what Sam's Club customers have to say, users appreciate the natural sound of these earbuds and good call quality. While many find them comfortable in their ears, some users report Bluetooth connection issues. However, if you're really looking for sound, you should instead go for the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles from brands like Sony and Bose.
Aura 15-inch Walden Digital Photo Frame
With a purchasing limit of five units, the Aura 15-inch Walden Digital Photo Frame is available until May 31 for $199, shaving $50 off its usual listing price. Touting itself as the largest high definition frame available from the company, the 15-inch dual-orientation frame comes with a 1600 x 1200 display that has a 4:3 aspect ratio. As this is also the default aspect ratio for most smartphone photos, you can send them directly to the frame without needing edits.
Promising to offer unlimited photos and videos without a subscription fee, users can add media to the frame through the included Aura app. While the digital frame does require a Wi-Fi connection to utilize Aura's cloud servers, users are able to scan a QR code on the back of the device's box to preload photos onto it before gifting it to someone. Along with an anti-glare finish, there's also a built-in speaker for audio, auto-brightness features, and an interactive touch bar.
Holding a 4.7-star rating on Sam's Club, customers give this one major points for its HD display and straightforward ease of use. Though some customers appreciate the ability for anyone to add photos to the frame, some users do report that the included (and necessary) app can be slow. Lastly, this item also includes complimentary Apple Service Trials through Sam's Club.
Basic Fun 4-Player WWE Supreme Series Premium Arcade Cabinet
Just because '80s arcades died out like Pac-Man meeting a ghost, doesn't mean you still can't have nostalgia at home. With Sam's Club knocking $200 off the typical price for the Basic Fun 4-Player WWE Supreme Series Premium Arcade Cabinet, you can get this item for $449 until May 27. Along with simultaneous play for up to four players, this arcade cabinet includes games like "WrestleFest," "SuperStars," "Acrobatic Dog-Fight," and "Super Dodgeball" that the company promises are recreated faithfully from the original games (though some wrestlers are missing from the original games due to licensing issues).
Standing at a height of 67 inches once built, this arcade cabinet includes a 19-inch LCD screen. Moreover, the control deck itself features a rub-resistant coating that protects against wear. This cabinet also includes a 90-day manufacturer warranty, on top of the Sam's Club Member Satisfaction Guarantee.
Holding a 4.6-star rating at Sam's, customers appreciate this arcade cabinet for its easy assembly and high nostalgia factor. Complimenting the machine on its old school aesthetics and overall value for the money, it's worth mentioning that at least one customer found some of the hardware to be on the cheap side. However, considering the price, this can be a good one to pick up if you're interested in classic wrestling or just looking for an arcade fix.
How we determined these Sam's Club tech deals
With discounts being the focus of our attention while curating this list, additional factors were also considered. After all, a product should be worth your money, so we only looked for products rated 4 stars or higher based on actual reviews from Sam's Club customers. Timeliness was also a factor when creating this list, as Sam's Club deals don't always last long. Along with price, timeliness, and user reviews, we also considered products that didn't include Members-only pricing, though those lacking a membership do need to remember that Sam's Club may charge a 10% fee when shopping online.