The 5 Best Sam's Club Tech Deals Of 2026 (So Far)

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May is here and along with it comes a fresh batch of hot deals. Like Garfield to lasagna, we're constantly snooping the web for discounts on tech, because we like saving money on gear and accessories as much as anybody. This time around, we're taking a look at deals from the warehouse retailer Sam's Club, as the company has some solid offers on items that are worthy of your attention.

From big Bluetooth speakers and earbuds to some tech that may be well-suited for your car or home, we did our best to go with a little variety on our search. Additionally, each of these devices is backed by positive customer reviews, and some of them offer a few additional goodies, including subscriptions to some Apple Service Trials along with product warranties.

If you don't have a membership, it can be worth thinking about one, as you may not always have access to certain deals. However, you can pick up a guest membership that allows you to buy select online items at a surcharge. You just need to create a guest account during checkout, but your items will not be backed by Sam's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.