4 Reasons Why '80s Arcades Died Out

Third places. You've likely heard about their slow death in recent years. A third place is essentially a space other than the home or workplace, where members of a community can mingle and interact. As The Week reports, many factors have contributed to the decline of third places, including the rise of social media and suburban sprawl.

Third places in general may also be dying because specific examples of third places have gradually disappeared. Consider arcades. For gamers, the arcades of the 1980s weren't just spots to feed coins into mildly addictive dopamine machines. The arcade was where you hosted fun birthday parties, where you met other gaming geeks, and maybe even where you took a date (if your date was cool).

Times have changed, and not just in the U.S. According to The Japan Times, in 1986, Japan was home to 26,573 arcades. As of 2019, there were only 4,022 arcades in the country. The Strong National Museum of Play reports a similar trend in the U.S. While there were approximately a whopping 24,000 arcades in the U.S. in 1981, these days, a business that operates solely or primarily as an arcade is a rarity in the States. What accounts for this shift? And, perhaps more importantly, is it possible to reverse the trend?