The 10 Best Home Theater Systems For Cinephiles

Many fixate on TV screen size and panel type, with audio sometimes an afterthought. They assume the speakers built into a TV will be good enough, especially after spending all that money on the display. However, they rarely are. Underpowered audio that never quite surrounds you can ruin the watching experience of even a great film.

In some cases, adjusting a few overlooked TV audio settings can help things up a bit. When that doesn't work, that's usually the point where cinephiles start looking beyond their TV's built-in speakers. Here, you've got a few different paths you can take to turn your TV space into a home cinema. Some home theater systems have compact soundbars with built-in height channels. Others have separate speakers placed around the room. The second approach often sounds more immersive.

However, it also introduces additional setup challenges, such as finding DIY solutions to hide messy cables. What matters most is building the system around how you actually watch cinematic content. There are several factors to consider before buying one, such as room size and placement flexibility. We've rounded up home theater systems that deliver meaningful audio upgrades across a range of price points and formats. If you've ever felt that the content you're watching could sound better, these are the systems worth your consideration.