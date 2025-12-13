You Can Turn Your TV Space Into A Home Cinema - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You love your 65-inch 4K TV, but you're also well aware that the wall it's mounted to could accommodate an even larger screen. That said, investing in a panel that's too big is one of the most common mistakes people make when buying a new TV, especially if you can't relocate furniture. Sitting too close to all those pixels — regardless of the display's supported resolution — can sometimes be too overwhelming for our eyes and brain. But if you're determined to bring grander visuals to your living room — and you've got a decent budget to work with — we actually recommend ditching a TV altogether in favor of an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector.

Video projectors come in all shapes and sizes, but what's great about UST models is that they can be positioned just inches from a wall or screen you're projecting onto. Instead of worrying about where to mount it and how far away it should be, you can focus on finding the projector that's going to give you the best brightness levels, color accuracy, and HDR support. Companies like Samsung make UST projectors, and we think the Samsung Premiere LPU7D is one of the best options for building out a home cinema. It delivers a picture as large as 120 inches when placed only 14.9 inches away from a wall, and its laser light technology is rated to last up to 20,000 hours.