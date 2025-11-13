Say Goodbye To Annoying TV Cables With This Home Theater Hub
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the ugliest sights in the world of TV-watching is a mess of cables running from the back of a 55-inch OLED to a slew of AV components. While installing cord covers or an in-wall power kit make for sleek DIY solutions, you could throw caution to the monetary wind and invest in an AV receiver for your home theater setup. Half component switcher and half speaker-amplifier, receivers have been around since 1980, but brands like Denon, Marantz, and Onkyo have been improving the technology for years.
An AV receiver acts as a centralized hub for all things audio-video by internally handling the lion's share of picture and sound processing. This also means you'll be able to yank all those unsightly HDMIs out of your TV. Just connect them to the receiver instead — which may also help to clear up cord clutter behind your TV stand — and run just one longer HDMI from the receiver's AV output to the back of your TV. Plug that cable into your smart TV's HDMI ARC port, and you'll unlock audio return. Translation: Your TV's built-in apps will play through your receiver without adding another wire.
AV receivers run the gamut from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars for more advanced systems, but one great middle ground option is the Denon AVR-X1700H 7.2 Channel AV Receiver. At $600, the X1700H offers an approachable way to reduce cable clutter and build a more robust home theater foundation.
AV receivers are command centers for your TV setup
Let's break down what the Denon X1700H can actually do. To start, it serves as a strong HDMI hub with support for 8K video pass-through, HDMI 2.1 and eARC, and visual enhancements like Dynamic HDR and Quick Media Switching to keep video transitions smooth. The X1700H also handles the latest HDR formats, so you'll get vivid brightness and accurate colors whether you're spinning a 4K Blu-ray or streaming from your TV's built-in apps.
With 80 watts per channel and support for 7.2 speaker layouts (a surround sound setup that uses seven speakers and two subwoofers), the X1700H is ready for formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. But you don't have to go big right away — you can start with a simple 1.1 or 5.1 setup and expand over time. Denon's Audyssey tuning also helps dial in the best possible sound for your room, adjusting each speaker based on your furniture, layout, and listening position.
The X1700H even features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. You'll be able to stream music wirelessly from a phone or tablet, or you can download the Denon HEOS app to enjoy tune-streaming platforms such as Spotify, TIDAL, and Deezer. While you don't need to connect the X1700H to the internet, doing so lets you install firmware updates. This ensures ongoing support for new streaming devices, game consoles, and emerging picture and sound formats.
AV receivers keeping your TV setup clean (and connected)
As mentioned previously, you'll still need to run one HDMI cable from your AV receiver to the back of your TV, but that beats having to work with four or five wires that get all knotted up on each other. And if your TV doesn't have an HDMI ARC port, you can still route its audio back to the receiver using a digital optical cable. This will let you pass TV sound through your system with support for up to 5.1-channel or 6.1-channel audio. It's also far easier to route one or two cables through a thin cord cover than it is to shove four or more leads into a thicker hideaway.
Do keep in mind that the length of an HDMI cable matters; between 25 and 50 feet is the sweet spot for keeping interference and quality loss at bay. That said, if you're planning on hiding your AV receiver and other home theater tech in a separate space from your TV — such as a closet, basement, or attic — you can always invest in a Cat6 bridge to extend your HDMI connection.
The Denon X7100H is a great AV receiver option, but we know it's a bit on the bulky side. To that end, the Marantz NR1510 Slimline 5.2 Channel AV Receiver is a solid alternative, especially if you don't think you'll be adding height or extra surround speakers down the line (the NR1510 is capped at five speakers with up to two subwoofers).