Say Goodbye To Annoying TV Cables With This Home Theater Hub

One of the ugliest sights in the world of TV-watching is a mess of cables running from the back of a 55-inch OLED to a slew of AV components. While installing cord covers or an in-wall power kit make for sleek DIY solutions, you could throw caution to the monetary wind and invest in an AV receiver for your home theater setup. Half component switcher and half speaker-amplifier, receivers have been around since 1980, but brands like Denon, Marantz, and Onkyo have been improving the technology for years.

An AV receiver acts as a centralized hub for all things audio-video by internally handling the lion's share of picture and sound processing. This also means you'll be able to yank all those unsightly HDMIs out of your TV. Just connect them to the receiver instead — which may also help to clear up cord clutter behind your TV stand — and run just one longer HDMI from the receiver's AV output to the back of your TV. Plug that cable into your smart TV's HDMI ARC port, and you'll unlock audio return. Translation: Your TV's built-in apps will play through your receiver without adding another wire.

AV receivers run the gamut from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars for more advanced systems, but one great middle ground option is the Denon AVR-X1700H 7.2 Channel AV Receiver. At $600, the X1700H offers an approachable way to reduce cable clutter and build a more robust home theater foundation.