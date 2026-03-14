5 Mistakes To Avoid When Using A Dash Cam In Your Car

So you've got a reliable dash cam set up with a hearty microSD card plugged in. At this point, it's probably a safe assumption that your dash cam is doing its job properly and you don't need to worry about it anymore, right? Well, not quite. Even if your dash cam's setup was seemingly perfect, you can never know how effective it actually is until you've both recorded some footage and actually checked it. If there's some kind of problem, such as a loose power cable or memory problem, you may not notice it until you discover the dash cam wasn't actually recording when you needed it.

After you first boot up your dash cam, let it record for a little while, then check the resulting footage. You should make sure that the camera has a good, clear line of sight, whether it's watching the road or your car's cabin. If anything looks blurry or out-of-focus, you'll need to readjust. Whenever you start your car, before you pull out of a parking spot, take a quick look over at your dash cam to ensure that it's recording, either through an on-board screen or via status lights. If you have time, try to review your camera's captured footage at least once a week, both as a general health procedure and to verify any advanced features like motion detection or night vision are working as advertised.