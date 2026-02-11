5 Cool USB Port Gadgets That Can Make Your Car Safer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Driving a car is a lot of responsibility. On the road, there is no shortage of laws to adhere to and plenty of other drivers to contend with. While it's up to everyone to keep the avenues and highways safe, it's not a job all drivers take seriously. There are plenty of dangerous people behind the wheel, and the only individual who can defend you, yours, and your vehicle from the brake-checkers and speed demons of the world is you.
Fortunately, there are also plenty of car-friendly USB port gadgets on the market, and many are designed with safety in mind. Whether you're looking for front and rear dash cams that never stop recording, or a plug-and-play LED light in case of emergencies, you can make all your four-wheel excursions safer and more efficient with any of the five devices we selected.
When choosing items, we did our best to stick with top-rated devices with bountiful user feedback and hands-on reviews from trusted publications. We also made sure to include a couple of budget-friendly devices that folks with nothing more than $15 can reap the benefits of.
70mai A810 Dash Cam
Everyone should own a multi-view dash cam system, and frankly, they should be built into all new road-bound vehicles. But until that day comes (if it ever does), we'll be forced to invest in our camera tech. Fortunately, cam combos like the 70mai A810 are readily available, and at a price most folks will be able to wrap their heads around.
The entire A810 rig runs off USB-A and DC power, and comes with a front-facing cam that delivers 4K recordings and a 146-degree field of view (FOV). The back cam records in 1080p HD, has a 130-degree FOV, and plugs into the side of the front cam for power. The system stores all footage to a microSD and accepts cards up to 256GB.
On Amazon, the A810 combo scored a 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on nearly 1,600 reviews. Most users were pleased with the overall video quality and easy setup. While the rear cam could do with some processing improvements — and perhaps a more conventional USB connection down the line — the 70mai A810 is well worth the investment. Plus, it's often on sale for less than its $180 list price.
Ecoangel LED Road Flares
No one ever wants to be in a position where firing up a road flare is necessary, but it's better to be safe than sorry. To that end, we recommend the Ecoangel LED Road Flares 3-Pack, a versatile set of disc-shaped emergency lights with nine different flash modes and flashlight capabilities. Each disc contains a 650-milliamp lithium-ion battery that recharges via USB, and all three units are waterproof.
Perfect for flagging down the AAA tow that's coming to rescue you, the road flares can be programmed to flash intermittently, strobe repeatedly, or stay solid. When it's time to recharge, simply use the provided USB cable to connect to your vehicle, and wait until the flare indicator switches from red to green (indicative of a full charge).
Amazon shoppers gave this bundle 4.8 out of 5, based on over 4,300 reviews. Most folks love how well the lights work and how simple they are to use. Others praised the durability of the product, as well as the magnetization that lets you stick them to certain parts of your vehicle. Ecoangel was even kind enough to provide a carrying case for all three flares.
AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator
A tire repair tool is another gadget every driver should have, and we think the AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator is worth every penny. It scored a 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and that's based on over 10,300 user reviews. The AstroAI L7 has a 4,000-milliamp battery, which the manufacturer claims is enough power to inflate up to eight tires (195/65R15 size) from 30 to 36 PSI.
Conveniently, it even pulls double duty as a backup charger for phones and other tech products. The USB ports are located on the bottom of the gauge, and AstroAI recommends recharging every three months for optimal performance. With four vehicle modes to choose from and a custom mode that lets you set your own PSI value (3-150 PSI), the L7 probably won't be a tool you use often — but it's one you'll be glad to have should a tire decide to deflate.
The tire inflator comes with everything you need in the box, including a USB charging cord, air nozzles, a needle valve adapter, and a Presta to Schrader adapter. We read a few reports of folks who ran out of battery faster than anticipated, so definitely make sure you stick to that three-month recharge schedule.
RunningSnail Emergency Radio
A portable radio may not be at the top of your list of cheap car gadgets to invest in, but this RunningSnail Emergency Radio shouldn't be ignored. Priced at $27, it's inexpensive even when it's not on sale. What you're getting is a 2,000-milliamp hub with AM/FM/NOAA tuning, an integrated LED flashlight, and three ways to charge the battery: USB, solar, and a manual hand crank.
Measuring 5 inches tall and 2.4 inches wide, the RunningSnail is small enough to fit in a pocket, making it easy to switch the device between vehicles. If push comes to shove, and your phone is minutes from dying, you'll even be able to use the radio's USB port to top off mobile devices. That said, 2,000 milliamps isn't a ton of power, so it's still a good idea to carry around one of the best portable chargers.
Amazon shoppers gave this RunningSnail radio 4.5 out of 5 stars, and that was based on over 22,750 reviews. People love the reliability of the device when the power's out, as well as the audio quality of the weather stations it's able to pick up. Some users complained that the battery doesn't hold a charge, while others had no issues. To play it safe, we recommend unboxing and giving it a test run.
Ztylus Stinger Escape Tool
Car escape tools aren't the friendliest-looking gadgets, but a tool like the Ztylus Stinger Escape Tool should be an essential part of your vehicle's emergency kit. The window-breaking mechanism is spring-loaded; all you have to do is press the Stinger up against one of your tempered glass side windows and press the trigger. We also appreciate the inclusion of a seatbelt cutter.
One of our favorite features is the DC connector the device uses. When plugged into your car's 12-volt DC port, the Stinger doubles as a dual USB charger for phones and other portable tech. Amazon shoppers gave it a 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on over 1,850 reviews, and most folks were pleased with how well the Stinger performs. Others weren't so keen on how long it takes the USB-A ports to charge a phone.
Even if you don't want to keep the Stinger plugged into your vehicle's DC port, it's small enough to be tucked away in a glovebox or center console. Just make sure you know exactly where it is at all times.
Methodology
Vehicle-friendly emergency gadgets may not be as fun or feature-packed as the consumer tech products we usually cover, but these types of tools exist for several reasons. Saving lives and keeping people safe is at the top of the priority list, and safety and convenience are exactly what we had in mind when choosing these five products. We also made sure to stick with reliable brands and parsed both user feedback and professional reviews for pros, cons, and other critical feedback. Lastly, we did our best to include a couple of products that even the strictest of safety budgets can afford.