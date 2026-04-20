5 Of The Best Bluetooth Speakers For Your Home Gym
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If you're putting a home gym together, it's not just about covering the place in cool exercise gadgets. It's also about creating the proper vibe, one that facilitates productive physical exertion, and perhaps exemplifies your personal tastes. A big component of that is a music system piped in via one or more speakers, and it's with home gyms that Bluetooth speakers in particular really shine. You can find all the Bluetooth speakers you need on Amazon, bolstered by recommendations from the site's users.
Bluetooth speakers are a sensible, economical option for a home gym over an elaborate multimedia system. You can pick up and place them just about anywhere in the room, quickly sync them to your phone for easy music library access, and all without sacrificing audio quality. If you're in the market for one or more Bluetooth speakers for your burgeoning home gym, you can find plenty of options on Amazon, each with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars to ensure it can stand up to your rigorous needs.
Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker
If your home gym is barely big enough to fit a couple of weights and a yoga mat, it probably wouldn't be the best idea to opt for a massive, expensive Bluetooth speaker. Something portable and self-standing, yet still capable of delivering high-quality audio, would likely be the sound investment. To that end, for a budget option for a smaller gym, try the Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker, available on Amazon for $24.99.
This spunky little polygon features 12W stereo sound, with high-quality delivery that maintains its clarity even when playing at max volume, a helpful feature for being heard over the clanking of exercise equipment. It can sync to any Bluetooth-equipped device within an unobstructed 100-foot radius, so you can just pull out your phone and skip tracks instead of having to walk over to it. Its battery is rated for 24 hours of use on a full charge, so you should be able to complete a few gym sessions without needing a charge.
This compact speaker has earned both an Amazon's Choice badge and a healthy 4.5 out of 5-star rating from the site's users. One user was amazed that it costs less than $30, having owned one for two years, and having it still go strong.
Anker Soundcore 2 Speaker
Part of the appeal of having a Bluetooth speaker piping music in while working out is playing it loud and playing it heavy. After all, if you're going to go to the trouble of making a home gym rather than playing music over a Bluetooth speaker outdoors in your driveway, you're entitled to blasting your favorite tunes. For an affordable speaker that'll really get the bass bumping on your workout, try the Anker Soundcore 2, available on Amazon for $44.99 and currently on sale for just $29.99.
This speaker may only be the size of a small brick, but don't be fooled. With the help of neodymium drivers, it delivers 12W of volume you can really feel. A big part of that equation is Anker's proprietary BassUp technology, which exemplifies powerful, low-end frequencies for a bass-heavy experience. As an extra perk, this speaker features an IPX7 waterproof rating, allowing it to safely endure the occasional spilled water bottle or errant flick of sweat.
This speaker has garnered a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from Amazon's users, as well as an Amazon's Choice badge from the site itself. One user was very impressed with the clarity of sound for the speaker's size, while another user praised its hearty battery life, lasting two straight days before needing a charge.
W-King Portable Bluetooth Speaker
As your home gym grows in size and scope, your Bluetooth speaker should also become larger and more powerful to accommodate. After all, it wouldn't be very motivating to have music playing on the other side of the room where you can barely hear it on the bench. For a quality mid-range speaker option, there's the W-King Portable Bluetooth Speaker, available on Amazon for $69.99.
This larger Bluetooth speaker is almost like a boombox that's equipped for a lengthy hike. It's got a hearty build with an IPX6 waterproof rating, plus a convenient carrying handle for moving and placing it around the room or bringing it on the go with you on runs. Of course, that size isn't just for show: this speaker packs 90W of audible muscle, and 50W of deep bass for your intense gym sessions. In addition to Bluetooth, you can also connect audio sources via an AUX port and NFC connection, as well as plug your phone into it for convenient charging.
Amazon shoppers generally agree upon this speaker's quality, with its cumulative score adding up to a 4.5 out of 5. One user has owned one of these speakers for nearly six years, and it's still going strong, pumping out clear music even in a loud environment. Another user uses it as a speaker for their TV, loving the improved sound they get when watching movies and playing games.
Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker
As we mentioned, picking the right Bluetooth speaker for your home gym is a matter of both practicality and stylistic appeal. Clear sound for your workout tunes is important, of course, but depending on your preferences, you may want something that looks a little cooler on a dedicated stand or shelf in the corner of the gym. If you don't mind paying a little extra for one of the most prominent Bluetooth speaker brands, the Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Speaker provides both style and quality. It's available on Amazon for $299.99 and currently on sale for just $199.99.
This stylish speaker is reminiscent of a classic stage-grade guitar amp, shrunk down into a more convenient and portable package. It's got thick and classy dials and dip switches for powering on and controlling volume and sound levels, perfect for when it's time to turn things up to eleven on your workout. This speaker delivers 60W of power across a wide-range soundstage, with more than enough volume to fill an entire room with your tunes. As an extra cherry on top, it's made up of 70% recycled plastic and vegan materials.
Amazon shoppers know style and class when they see it, awarding this speaker a healthy 4.8 out of 5-star rating. One user loves the classic amp stylings of this speaker, as well as its audible efficacy, making it perfect for music, movies, and small parties. Another user particularly enjoys the speaker's minimalistic design and easy connection, allowing them to quickly pop on their music as soon as they come home.
Sony SRS-XP700 Bluetooth Party Speaker
If you're putting together an exceptionally large home gym, something big enough to house multiple pieces of equipment and comfortably accommodate both you and members of your family or friend group, you can't go halfway on the speaker system. You need something that can really be felt by everyone present, something powerful enough to rival the sound systems of a professional gym. If power is what you're after, it doesn't get much more powerful than the Sony SRS-XP700 Party Speaker, available on Amazon for $448.
This monolithic speaker is a top-of-the-line option for any room in your home, home gyms included. With its impressive size comes a mighty 110W of omnidirectional sound output, with built-in front and rear speakers and rich bass to ensure that everyone in the room feels the full brunt of your music's might. Despite its size, it's easy to move around and place either vertically or horizontally, thanks in part to its integrated handle. In fact, the speaker even has a built-in orientation sensor that adjusts the sound output for horizontal or vertical configurations.
This high-end speaker may cost more than its contemporaries, but it's still secured a strong 4.6 out of 5-star rating from Amazon shoppers, plus an Amazon's Choice badge. One user bought one to use at local school events, with its audio quality still coming in clear over the collective cacophony of 200 children.
How we selected these Bluetooth speakers
Whether you're going for cost-effective, compact Bluetooth speakers or larger, fancier options for your home gym, the most important thing is that you're getting hardware that you know you can rely on. To ensure a strong degree of quality, we focused on Bluetooth speakers available for purchase now on Amazon, with cumulative user scores of at least 4 out of 5 stars.