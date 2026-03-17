10 Cool Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Home Gym
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Did you know that when you're exercising time can actually feel like it slows down? This means you may think you're in your home gym for much longer than the real length of your exercise session. Therefore, it makes complete sense to invest in this space, upgrading the various benefits it offers. Why not have more efficient and targeted workouts? More fun while exercising? Additional data tracking, and improved recovery? To name just a few.
Modern technology has elevated the way that we exercise, and so we've created a list of gadgets for smarter personal workouts in your home gym. All of these products are available on Amazon, with respectable user ratings on the platform after a significant number of reviews. In addition, we've showcased feedback from shoppers, as well as insights from professional reviews. More information on how we selected these products can be found in our methodology, at the foot of the article.
Renpho Smart Jump Rope
Jumping rope may be basic, but it provides various benefits like improving cardiovascular health and building endurance. If it's a staple in your workouts, you might want to consider upgrading to the Renpho Smart Jump Rope. The gadget, sold on Amazon for $22.99, has an average user rating of 4.4 stars after more than 5,500 reviews. It offers three modes, namely free jump, time countdown, or numbers countdown, depending on your goal for the session. In any case, you'll be able to focus on your jumping and breathing instead of counting, as the Renpho Health app will track your jump data for you, while also providing additional information such as burned calories. These smart features make workouts more engaging, according to Amazon shoppers.
Pocket Lint has a very positive review of the Renpho Smart Jump Rope, saying it's capable of counting your jumps accurately, and it comes with a simple design that allows for easy adjustments. This is referring to its nearly 10-foot steel wire rope, which you can lengthen or shorten to the perfect length for you, or others in your household.
TGLLM Music Boxing Machine
Boxing workouts on a punching bag can start to feel repetitive quickly. To make it more exciting, you may want to install the TGLLM Music Boxing Machine in your home gym. The device, which is available for $129.99 on Amazon, comes with the goal of punching the targets that light up, in tune to its pre-programmed music or your own tracks that it can play via Bluetooth.
Boxers of all ages are having fun with the TGLLM Music Boxing Machine, according to reviews by Amazon customers, as the music keeps you engaged and you can choose the intensity of your exercise sessions. The device offers nine variations and nine speeds, so it won't be the same workout each time you start it up. Apparently, it does a pretty good job, as it has an average score of 4.4 stars on Amazon following more than 2,500 reviews.
BoxerCue tagged the TGLLM Music Boxing Machine as one of the best music boxing machines for home workouts because of its large targets with shock absorption. Amazon shoppers confirmed this durability, despite the product's lightweight design. It only weighs a fraction of a punching bag and it takes up a lot less space, so if you want regular boxing sessions in your home gym, this gadget is a knockout.
LifePro PowerFlow Plus Adjustable Dumbbells
Dumbbells are a requirement in any home gym, but they come with certain drawbacks. The primary one is that you'll need multiple pairs with different weights for your exercise routines, so they're going to take up a lot of space. That problem goes away with the LifePro PowerFlow Plus Adjustable Dumbbells.
The average user rating — of 4.5 stars on Amazon after more than 4,500 reviews — for the dumbbells is the joint highest in this roundup. Tom's Guide was very complementary, saying they're premium gadgets that are relatively affordable at $189.99 for a pair. Amazon shoppers noted them as a great investment because of the build quality and ease of changing weights. You'll be able to choose from 5 pounds to 25 pounds for each dumbbell, in 5-pound increments, which makes them ideal for full-body training.
Amazon customers said the LifePro PowerFlow Plus Adjustable Dumbbells are excellent for those with limited storage space, while Tom's Guide also highlighted the safety features. The exercise equipment features non-slip grips and a secure locking mechanism, as well as a flat bottom to prevent any unexpected rolling that leaves dumbbells in your way while you work out.
Merach S26 Magnetic Indoor Bike
The Merach S26 Magnetic Indoor Bike may not be as popular as a Peloton exercise bike, but it's much more affordable at just $249.99 from Amazon. If you've still got an analog exercise bike in your home gym, this machine is a definite upgrade with the free features from its app. Unlike other equipment that requires you to pay for a subscription to unlock all the capabilities, the Merach app will track and show your workout time, speed, distance, and burned calories for no additional cost. This is one reason why Lifehacker described it as a budget exercise bike with great value.
Amazon customers praise the sturdy construction and quiet operation of the bike, as it generates only up to 25 dB. That's as loud as a whisper, so you won't be disturbing anyone even if you get the itch to ride the bike late at night or early in the morning. It also has a small footprint, with a depth of 40 inches, and width of 22 inches, making it another great gadget for home gyms with limited space. You'll also be able to set the exercise machine at the most comfortable position for you, with its four points of adjustment for the seat and two points of adjustment for the handlebars. Shoppers appear to be pretty happy with it, as it carries an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 1,800 reviews.
Eilison FitMaxx 3D XL Vibration Plate
The Eilison FitMaxx 3D XL Vibration Plate is another piece of equipment that's not going to take up a lot of space as it measures only 29.3 inches by 16.3 inches by 5.5 inches. However, it will add a unique kind of exercise to your home gym. Amazon shoppers said that it's perfect for days when you want a workout but you don't want to get too intense. You just have to stand on the device, and its vibrations will stimulate your muscles, while the acupressure surface aims to relieve pain and improve blood circulation. Those who use it regularly said that they feel stronger with looser joints.
Men's Fitness acknowledges in its review of the vibration plate that the built-in acupressure system may look uncomfortable. But once you get used to the feeling of standing on the raised nodules and the stimulation on the pressure points in the soles of your feet, you'll start receiving the benefits of increased blood flow and tension release.
You can buy the Eilison FitMaxx 3D XL Vibration Plate for $269.99 from Amazon. If you're skeptical about its effectiveness, you can refer to its rating on the platform of 4.4 stars following more than 3,700 reviews. Customer reviews also state that it's easy to adjust the settings of the machine, via the remote and smart touch panel. The device has speed levels from 1 to 120.
NordicTrack T Series 5 Treadmill
NordicTrack treadmills are popular among runners, and one of the brand's models is the NordicTrack T Series 5 Treadmill. The T Series has an average score of 4.3 stars following more than 32,000 reviews on Amazon, and the NordicTrack T Series 5 is the most affordable option in the lineup at $599. Despite its relatively low price, the machine has excellent build quality, according to Amazon customers. These users also said that it's quiet, and it's very easy to move into storage once you're done with your running session, with its built-in wheels.
The NordicTrack T Series 5 Treadmill has a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour and a maximum incline of 10%, which you can quickly set on its user-friendly console. You'll be able to get more out of the treadmill if you sign up for an iFit Train membership, which unlocks over 10,000 workouts, accessible from your own phone or tablet. You can place your device on the exercise machine's dedicated shelf.
As a budget treadmill, YouTuber Home Gym Tested was impressed by the NordicTrack T Series 5 because it's packed with helpful features. Among them are buttons that change speeds quickly to 3, 6, or 9 mph, and cushioning that's better than what you'd expect from a machine of its price. The review clarified that an iFit membership is necessary to set up the machine, but you don't need to use it afterwards if you prefer not to.
Wyze Scale X
Your home gym shouldn't just be all about the exercises, as you also need to gather information to set your targets. The Wyze Scale X is the perfect gadget for this as it not only measures your weight, but also other important data such as your body fat percentage and muscle mass. The device does this accurately, according to Amazon customers, who found it easy to set up and sync with their smartphones.
The Wyze Scale X received an outstanding score from PCMag because of its ability to track 13 metrics. They're all stored in the Wyze app, which can then share the data with other fitness apps like Apple Health and Fitbit. PCMag also praised the device's affordability — as it's only $49.98 — as well as its 22-month battery life. On Amazon, the smart scale has an average rating of 4.4 stars after nearly 2,300 reviews.
With the Wyze Scale X in your home gym, you'll be able to monitor and log your progress in your fitness journey. It has applications outside of this purpose too, with baby, pet, and luggage modes where you step on the scale with your kid, furry friend, or bags, and the device will calculate their weight for you.
Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker
For more comprehensive monitoring of health data while you're working out in your home gym, you need a dedicated wearable device, and you can't go wrong with the Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker. Just wear it on your wrist and it will gather all the health-related information that you need, including your heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature. The device also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium subscription, which opens up access to personalized insights, and deeper analytics.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the most affordable model in the brand's current lineup at $99.95, but according to CNET 's review of the fitness tracker, it has similarities with the more expensive Fitbit devices. CNET also commended its long battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge, which also received praise from Amazon customers. The shoppers also loved the accuracy of its measurements and its ease of use, enough to give the gadget an average score of 4.3 stars after more than 23,000 reviews.
The benefits from the Fitbit Inspire 3 aren't confined to your home gym though. The more than 20 exercise modes that it supports includes swimming, and Amazon customers confirmed that its waterproofing is solid enough that you don't have to worry when taking a dip in the pool.
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds
Working out while your favorite tracks are playing in the background can get your adrenaline pumping, and if you like an intense workout, you need the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds. They are the perfect choice because they provide a secure but comfortable fit, with Amazon customers confirming that the wireless earbuds stay in place during exercise sessions because of their ear hooks.
We tagged the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 as a great choice for combining music with exercise. We were impressed by the sound quality, battery life of up to 45 hours with the charging case, and heart rate monitoring feature. The wireless earbuds also come with both active noise cancellation and transparency mode, and according to Rtings.com, they're excellent at noise isolation for distraction-free exercises.
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are available for $249 from Amazon, where they have an average score of 4.2 stars following more than 4,200 reviews. Your favorite songs will sound better through the wireless earbuds with their adaptive EQ and personalized spatial audio. Plus, the large physical buttons will let you change settings without breaking your focus.
Theragun Prime (6th Gen) Massage Gun
To avoid building a home gym for your exercise sessions, and then going elsewhere for your post-workout care, you're going to want gadgets that will help you recover yourself. One of the top options in the market is the Theragun Prime (6th Gen) Massage Gun, which has power most similar to a deep-tissue massage among Wirecutter's picks for the best massage guns. The device is equipped with an adaptive motor that delivers consistent force and speed. It has a durable design that withstands heavy use and accidental drops, and is controlled simply by a single button for its five massage speeds.
The Theragun Prime (6th Gen) Massage Gun is easy to use, effective, and worth every penny, according to the reviews of some customers on Amazon, where the gadget is available for $329.99. Wirecutter notes that its triangular handle allows for different grip positions, enhancing your ability to increase pressure on any body part.
The Theragun Prime line of massage guns have an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon following more than 6,700 reviews. They all offer guided routines and personalized recovery plans from the Therabody app, so you can take care of yourself right in your home gym.
How we chose these home gym gadgets
Amazon is an excellent source of gadgets for your home gym, and every single product that we've mentioned in this list is available on the retailer's website. They've all received at least 1,000 reviews, which legitimizes their average score on the platform of more than 4.0 stars.
To illustrate how these gadgets will upgrade your home gym, we've combined comments from Amazon customers and professional reviews. We believe technology can help you lose weight, among other health benefits, and with these highlighted products, you'll be able to achieve your fitness goals faster, easier, and with less stress.