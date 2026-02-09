The 5 Best Noise Canceling Headphones For Every Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Noise-canceling headphones used to be a high-end feature locked to luxury headphone users with deep pockets. These days, noise-canceling appears in a range of headphones, even at sub-$100 price points. The same goes for noise-canceling earbuds, too. Of course, the quality of noise-canceling varies, from dedicated active noise canceling (ANC) processing components built into luxury headphones to basic functionality at an affordable price point. Regardless, most users want the noise-canceling feature to block out day-to-day background sounds so they can focus on their tasks and make noisy morning commutes bearable.

There are noise-canceling headphones that can fit into anyone's budget, from casual users to audiophiles. Finding a set that's worth the money, however, is harder to find. Even headphones that seem like a good deal on paper don't always live up to the hype. Another pitfall can be headphones that focus too much on one feature, while overall audio quality suffers.

The best noise-canceling headphones aren't all about their specs or the brand; some are better suited for certain types of music and audio content. While a budget pair of headphones is perfectly fine for listening to audiobooks and podcasts, a different set of head buckets might be better suited for techno or heavy metal music, just like best standard wireless headphones.