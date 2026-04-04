The 10 Best Bluetooth Speakers For Outdoor Use
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Many Bluetooth speakers from major brands sound great and are easy to carry around, but not every one of them is cut out for the outdoors. Natural elements and background noise will, within seconds, expose any of these gadgets that were tuned only for your cozy living room rather than for a beach party or picnic. Outdoor speakers usually come with rugged shells, high IP ratings, sound that can project outdoors, and, most importantly, batteries that can deliver higher volumes for longer than home speakers.
Here are 10 picks to help you find the perfect outdoor speaker according to your needs. We'll cover everything from massive boomboxes that can hold a small outdoor party to palm-sized hikers that you can hang on your bike or backpack. Every option here is portable and weather-resistant, and has been endorsed by trusted expert reviewers after rigorous testing and long-term hands-on use. The spec sheets alone don't cut it. All these outdoor speakers have decent battery life, high volume, and overall toughness.
JBL Boombox 4
The JBL Boombox 4 is one of the heaviest hitters in this roundup with its massive size, rugged design, chunky handle, and multiple drivers. It has a serious IP68 rating, which means you won't have to worry about water or dust getting in, and it floats in case you knock it over into a pool or lake. JBL claims this speaker can pack up to 34 hours of playtime, and RTINGS confirmed it, recording an impressive 40 hours at medium volume — making it a great candidate for extended outings if you need outdoor music on the go.
This 200W speaker sounds quite good with booming bass and impressive clarity, especially when you keep the volume below 70%, which is the sweet spot for avoiding distortion while getting more than enough for most small gatherings and backyards. It features bass boost, high-volume levels, and a seven-band equalizer in the JBL Portable app, giving you maximum control over how low or high you set your bass and treble.
The Boombox 4 also has Auracast, allowing you to connect to as many additional supported speakers as you'd like, and lets you do lossless wired playback via USB-C. That's not all, the best thing you'll find in this speaker is the ability to swap out your battery when it runs out for even more extended play (extra battery bought separately). The Boombox 4 is the latest in the JBL Boombox series at the time of writing, so you can always go for the older BoomBox 3, which is still quite good if you want to save some cash, or even go cheaper with our next recommendation.
Anker Soundcore Boom 2
If you don't have JBL Boombox money, the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 is a great cheaper alternative that hits the sweet spot. It features a squared design and a nice handle to help you carry it around, plus LED lights around its passive radiators. It has an IPX7 rating and is buoyant, meaning it floats if you accidentally drop it in a large body of water or just decide to show it off to your friends. But please note that the X in IPX7 means that the Soundcore Boom 2 isn't built to keep dust out — so avoid that.
Soundcore claims up to 24 hours of battery life, but RTING's testing showed just about 16 hours in real-world use. That's not too bad, as it should suffice for a long afternoon at the poolside or a campsite session. Sound is more on the party side, and the bass is decent, especially when you turn on a feature called BassUp.
Mids and trebles try to be clear and soft to buffer the sound from becoming harsh, but sometimes may lack clarity. For the price, we would consider them good enough. Also, the sub-bass isn't the deepest. When you turn the volume to the max, you may notice a bit of compression, and it sounds significantly better when you stand directly in front of it rather than around it. Besides that, the Soundcore Boom 2 should be a solid buy, especially considering you can get one for just under $100 on Amazon at the time of writing.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4
In one of our previous articles, we found that the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 is one of the best waterproof speakers you can buy. That's not the only box it ticks for a great outdoor speaker; its standout feature is how small it is for how good it sounds. It's about the size of a fat coffee mug, meaning you can easily toss it into any bag. Besides that, it has an IP67 rating, so you can use it without worry in shallow water since it floats. To survive knocks and drops on hard surfaces, it comes with rubber-coated ends and a fabric wrap.
TechRadar praises the WONDERBOOM 4's punchy bass, decent clarity, and lively mids despite its small size, thanks to the well-tuned 360-degree sound. It also has a feature called Outdoor Boost, which emphasizes parts of the sound that can cut through chatter and wind. RTINGS recorded around 13 hours worth of battery life, noting that the speaker does a good job ensuring the listening experience is identical and great at any angle.
There are just two notable downsides to the WONDERBOOM 4 — it doesn't come with a companion app to give more control over audio settings, and it isn't powerful enough for a party. However, it's still perfect for solo hikes, bike rides, and small picnics. If you love compact, portable speakers you can still use at home, you can grab one for about $80 on Amazon.
JBL Flip 7
If you want something new and love cylindrical speaker designs the size of a bottle, the JBL Flip 7 might interest you. Besides being easy to carry around, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it is protected against water and dust. JBL calls it drop-resistant, claiming it will survive up to a 1-meter drop onto concrete without serious damage, thanks to the reinforced bumpers around its passive radiators.
Despite being a mono speaker, the Flip 7 gets impressively loud for its size and keeps vocals and instruments clear enough for outdoor listening. You can further enhance your listening experience using the EQ presets provided in the JBL Portable app. It also comes with Auracast and lossless wired audio. There have been several JBL Flips over the brand's history, but What-HiFi? states that the Flip 7 is the best-sounding of them all at the time of writing.
One thing to note before grabbing the Flip 7 is that JBL claims up to a maximum of 16 hours of playback on a single charge, but SoundGuys found it to be under 7 hours. You have to charge it every time you get the chance after any extended listening sessions. Besides that, the Flip 7 is a solid speaker that you can get on Amazon for around $110.
JBL PartyBox Club 120
The JBL PartyBox Club 120 is the big guy you'd go for if every other portable option here won't cut it. It's a mid-sized party speaker with a suitcase-style carrying handle, an RGB light show, and an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. This rating means it'll do fine outdoors with light rain and hose sprays, but not in a dunk in the pool. For musicians, it has mic and guitar inputs, making it handy for street performances, backyard karaoke, small outdoor events, and anything else that needs someone to address a crowd.
Sound quality is top-notch on the Club 120 with impressive low-end and clear vocals at every volume level. Like the JBL Boombox 4, this speaker also comes with a swappable battery pack to keep the party or event going if you don't have a power connection nearby. Each battery should get you through at least 10 hours of playback. Best Buy buyers back this up, giving the speaker an impressive 4.8/5 rating on battery life alone.
Now, we mentioned portability to be one of our main recommendation criteria, but the Club 120 struggles a bit in this department. It's portable but can be cumbersome to move around with it, even with the handles it comes with — but you can get by if you throw it in the back of the car and only worry about moving it to a particular venue. The Club 120 should set you back around $350 on Best Buy.
Pohopa EF-B210G
The Pohopa EF‑B210G is the odd one out of all the options in this list, but in a good way. It comes in an unconventional lantern shape, and you buy them as a pair built to live on your balcony or patio. They also double up as a source of gentle LED lighting for your outdoors and are IP54-rated, meaning they should be fine with dust, splashes, and light rain. Their Bluetooth range is outstanding, and even more impressively, the battery can get you to the 60-hour mark according to real-world tests, meaning multiple listening sessions on a single charge.
Being a pair means that each EF-B210 G plays as a single channel for a stereo experience, making them reasonably loud for casual or background listening. There's little compression at maximum volume, but you'll get limited low-bass, and the mids might be a bit too harsh for some vocals. Being older speakers also means you'll be stuck with Bluetooth 4.2, which isn't great for video watching. Despite these facts, the speakers are perfect if your main goal is to have a set-and-forget outdoor ambiance with warm lighting (lights sync to your music) and some soft background music on demand. They are better than many generic patio speakers at the same price point of around $150.
JBL Charge 6
We'll pit the JBL Charge 6 against other JBLs we've covered, specifically the Boombox 4 and JBL Flip 7. The Charge 6 would be the perfect outdoor workhorse if you're looking for something that's easier to throw in your backpack than the Boombox 4 but packs more power and punch than the JBL Flip 7 cylinder. That aside, the build quality borrows the best aspects of the other two, especially the rugged rubber-and-fabric design that equips it for outdoor conditions.
TechRadar gave the Charge 6 a solid 4.5/5 rating for sound quality, calling it punchy yet detailed, with good tonal balance. However, all these qualities can only be experienced if you choose to listen at a medium-to-high volume, which you would be doing outdoors anyway. Battery lasts up to 24 hours according to JBL, but testing by SoundGuys showed it lasting about 13 hours. It supports Auracast linking, has equalizer presets, and lossless wired audio over USB-C.
The only issue with this speaker is that it is a mono speaker, meaning you'll need two to get a stereo listening experience. However, the Charge 6 is a strong all-rounder, offering a balance between quality, size, power, and battery life. It's currently on Amazon for $159.99.
Bose SoundLink Max
Many outdoor speakers excel in build quality, but not all manage to add sound fidelity on top of this requirement. The Bose SoundLink Max caters to the special group of listeners who care about having the best sound possible when outside. It's a dense, bar-style speaker with a rope/silicone carry handle and a metallic front grille. The IP67 rating means dust protection and no need to worry about accidental immersion in fresh water, making it a good fit for both patios and pool decks. The speaker weighs 4.7 pounds, which isn't ultra-light but still easy to pack for road trips and weekend getaways.
The SoundLink Max's tuning is decent — firm controlled bass, clean vocals, and treble that bites without getting sharp. It features multipoint pairing so you can have more than one person DJing, a USB-C port to charge your phone or any other small device, a 3.5mm port for wired input, and the Bose Music app to give more speaker control options. RTINGS noted that SoundLink Max can get pretty loud with minimal compression and recorded over 15 hours of battery life during testing. It may not thump as hard as a Boombox-class party speaker, but the SoundLink Max is a very compelling option — if you're after something that feels more hi-fi than an outdoor toy.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 may look like a small luxury pick here with its slim metallic disc profile and a leather strap. However, this speaker is built for outdoor carry, featuring an IP67-rated circular aluminum body that protects against dust and brief immersion. And unlike most modern tech, it is built to be serviced rather than disposed of, including a replaceable battery. The battery should last you around 24 hours on a single charge.
Being the smallest speaker in this list, the Beosound A1 sounds surprisingly big. Reviewers consistently point out the unlikely low-frequency weight for such a compact speaker, how smooth the mids are, and how detailed and controlled the top end is. Despite being unable to get extremely loud or deliver true sub-bass, its directivity is top-notch and offers a nice balance for relaxed listening. You could also pair two of them for a more serious outdoor setup. The only other downside we can think of is that the $399 Beosound A1 is expensive for its size and not ideal for big parties, but if you're looking for something compact that feels and sounds high-end, it may be worth it.
Marshall Middleton II features a rock-style look
If you're into rock culture, the Marshall Middleton II will have it going for you. This speaker resembles a tiny guitar amp, with gold details and a touch of leather. For outdoor survival, it's IP67-rated and floats on water. It comes with a strap to help you carry it, since it's a little bit heavy for its size.
The Middleton II sounds as nice as it looks, but the price might be a little bit too much for the size. Tuning is neutral, with slightly pushed mids. The soundstage was also impressively consistent and maintained stability when the speaker was moved around, which is a very solid ability for the outdoors.
In our Middleton II review, we found the bass quite satisfying and the battery to last an impressive 30 hours. Auracast support is also available in case you need to add more speakers to the party. Despite the daunting $330 price tag, I'd buy one just for the sheer love of the rock-style vibes. For something cheaper, you can give the Marshal Emberton III a shot, which maintains a similar appearance.
Methodology
These selections relied on tested rankings from audio expert sources like RTINGS and trusted buying guides like What HiFi?, SoundGuys, and Techradar, among others. Our final picks were narrowed down to speakers that showed decent battery life, a rugged IP rating, and consistently positive hands-on reviews on the mentioned sites. Price was also a factor, and we included a few budget alternatives alongside the most pricey picks to cater to anyone looking for a more budget-friendly speaker option.