The 10 Best Bluetooth Speakers For Outdoor Use

The JBL Boombox 4 is one of the heaviest hitters in this roundup with its massive size, rugged design, chunky handle, and multiple drivers. It has a serious IP68 rating, which means you won't have to worry about water or dust getting in, and it floats in case you knock it over into a pool or lake. JBL claims this speaker can pack up to 34 hours of playtime, and RTINGS confirmed it, recording an impressive 40 hours at medium volume — making it a great candidate for extended outings if you need outdoor music on the go.

This 200W speaker sounds quite good with booming bass and impressive clarity, especially when you keep the volume below 70%, which is the sweet spot for avoiding distortion while getting more than enough for most small gatherings and backyards. It features bass boost, high-volume levels, and a seven-band equalizer in the JBL Portable app, giving you maximum control over how low or high you set your bass and treble.

The Boombox 4 also has Auracast, allowing you to connect to as many additional supported speakers as you'd like, and lets you do lossless wired playback via USB-C. That's not all, the best thing you'll find in this speaker is the ability to swap out your battery when it runs out for even more extended play (extra battery bought separately). The Boombox 4 is the latest in the JBL Boombox series at the time of writing, so you can always go for the older BoomBox 3, which is still quite good if you want to save some cash, or even go cheaper with our next recommendation.