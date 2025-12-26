Here's What The 'IP Rating' On Your Android Phone Really Means

A phone with an ingress protection (IP) rating relates to its resistance against both dust and water. The rating begins with the letters "IP" and ends with either two numbers or a single number and an "X" in one of the spots. It's important to know what this means as it will (or should) inform how and where you use your phone. There are important distinctions between one number and another. A common rating is IP68, indicating the highest level of protection against dust particles along with the ability for the phone to be submerged in a certain depth of water for a certain length of time.

Something important to note when it comes to a water-resistant rating is that it pertains to freshwater sources, such as your bathtub at home or a pool with a reasonable level of chlorine. But this rating does not protect the phone against saltwater, which can corrode electronic components. So, diving into the ocean with it will likely void the warranty. Only the highest ratings, meanwhile, address temperature and high-pressure jets. Further, water resistance degrades over time, so a phone you've had for years won't be as resistant as it was when you first got it.