Paramount Plus Is Eating Up Another Streaming Service This Month

Another streaming app is about to be folded into Paramount Plus. Records indicate that BET+, which has operated as a dedicated streaming service for TV and movies focused around black culture since 2019, will soon fold into the wider Paramount Plus offering. The move is part of Paramount CEO David Ellison's reported desire to ramp up what the Paramount Plus service offers and bring more content to viewers under a single banner.

According to the memo shared in reports that we've seen around the move, Paramount Plus will continue to offer BET+'s over 1,000 hours of originals, series, movies, and other "cultural touchstones that reflect the full spectrum of the Black experience." Reports also indicate the move is only happening after Paramount Plus managed to buy out the equity in BET+ that Tyler Perry Studios once held. The deal between Perry and Paramount hasn't been disclosed, but some reports suggest it could be as high as eight figures.

BET+'s fold-in to the Paramount Plus platform comes as the service continues to grow, with a takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery also pending. That purchase was originally going to Netflix, but Paramount managed to swoop in at the last minute and claim it for itself. If that transition goes through, then it would bring even more content to Paramount Plus, including HBO Max's expansive library. Obviously the BET+ move is much smaller than HBO, but it still marks an important shift in how content is being presented to viewers.