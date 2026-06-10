Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Best Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

It's worth pointing out that Paul Michael Glaser's original 1987 "The Running Man" is many miles behind any other movie on this list. His feature is somewhat outdated, with amusingly corny dialogue and raw special effects that come off goofy at best from a nearly four-decade distance. That said, it's a decent dystopian sci-fi that was slightly ahead of its time, thanks to Stephen King's satirical and heavily media-critical novel it was based on (adapted by "Die Hard" co-writer Stephen E. de Souza). All the necessary ingredients to make this flick as iconic as "Total Recall" were there, but Glaser chose the easier path and turned it into a typical Schwarzenegger actioner instead.

The year is 2017, where the U.S. operates as an absolute totalitarian regime after a global economic collapse, and the most popular media is a game show on TV called The Running Man in which heroized psychopaths hunt down prisoners (often innocent people who were framed) for public entertainment. Schwarzenegger is Ben Richards, the captain of a group of military helicopter pilots, refuses an order to kill innocent civilians and gets sent to prison for 18 months. After he escapes with other rebels, he gets caught and is forced to participate in the deadly game.

Given the narrative and its primary themes like inequality, dictatorial political reign, and manipulative media propaganda, it's hard not to imagine what a more visionary and defiant director like Paul Verhoeven could've done with this back then. But in Glaser's hands, "The Running Man" became a rather straightforward actioner catered to Schwarzenegger's muscles, charisma, and ability to spew ridiculous one-liners. He gets the job done with ease and bravado, but he's limited by the script to turn Richards into the truly memorable hero he should've been.