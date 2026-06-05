This Underrated Google Pixel Voicemail Feature Just Got Even Better

Carriers have offered voicemail support for years, a feature many people may take for granted. But Google decided to rethink voicemail last year and make it even more useful. The company launched a feature called Take a Message with the Pixel 10 series in 2025, bringing AI into the mix to improve the calling experience for Pixel users by allowing them to screen calls in real time. Take a Message behaved more like a traditional answering machine connected to a landline, with a key difference. The AI would also generate transcripts of the voice message. Fast-forward to June 2026, and Google has upgraded the Take a Message tool with another feature reminiscent of traditional answering machines, as well as carrier voicemail services. Users can now record custom messages for Take a Message instead of using Google's default greeting.

According to 9to5Google, the custom Take a Message greetings feature first appeared in the beta version of the Phone by Google app in April 2026. The feature is rolling out to supported devices. You'll need a Pixel 6 or later running Android 16 or later to use the feature. Take a Message isn't supported worldwide. As of this writing, users in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. can use it.

To start using the new custom greetings, you'll have to look in the Home tab for a new prompt titled "A personal touch on your missed calls" which lets you test the greeting feature. Alternatively, you'll find the new feature in the Settings of Take a Message. You can set multiple recordings of up to one minute long, then select the one you want to use for incoming calls that go to voicemail.