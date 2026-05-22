Here Are All The Google Pixel Phones That Will Be Updated To Android 17

Google has been testing the next major Android update for the better part of the year, announcing some new Android 17 features in mid-May, a week before the company's AI-centric Google I/O 2026 developer conference. Pixel devices will be the first to receive the Android 17 update when Google releases it this summer, with beta releases already available for developers and experimental Android users to try. Several Pixel phone generations will be eligible for the Android 17 update, from the Pixel 6 models released in 2021 through the Pixel 10 series launched last year and the Pixel 10a released in February 2026. That's great news for Pixel buyers looking to run Google's latest mobile operating system, and a testament to the brand's commitment to offering five to seven years of Android updates.

Here are all the Pixel devices that will run Android 17 this summer:

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9a

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a

Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel Tablet

All devices released since the Pixel 8 series offer seven years of Android updates. The remaining Pixel models in the list will only get five years of updates. That means the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are about to receive their last major Android release.