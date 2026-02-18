Android 17 Beta 1 Now Available With 2 New Features

Google has made the Android 17 Public Beta available to select devices, particularly if you own a compatible Google Pixel handset. It's not a stable release, so keep that in mind if you check it out. Android beta releases are initial, early builds of upcoming software updates meant for the bravest of users to test out new features before the big launch. They're generally stable enough for daily use and shouldn't be device-breaking, but beta users are still more likely to experience bugs and other issues.

If you're interested in participating, head to the Google Android Beta release page, make sure you have an eligible device linked to your account, and then enroll accordingly. Most Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 up to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are eligible. There aren't any third-party devices supported from brands like Samsung or Motorola. Google's new budget Android the Pixel 10a will likely support beta updates when it launches, too.

At any rate, this isn't a significant update, so there aren't a lot of notable features. But Google will probably add more to the Beta release over time before the official launch. Google regularly adds new features to the Android OS that improve everyone's experiences. That said, here are some of the small improvements you can expect.