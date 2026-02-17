5 Android Features Google Recently Added To Your Phone

Google has offered more than a few design languages over the years, including Holo, Material Design, and Material You. The latest is called Material 3 Expressive, and it launched with Android 16, bringing new colors, icon shapes, typography, and animations. This also extends beyond the OS, as Google has been updating its first-party apps with the same design, including Gmail, Drive, Messages, Keep, and Photos. While Material 3 Expressive was first exclusive to Pixel devices on Android 16, if you use any of Google's updated apps on other devices, many offer the design.

Of course, not all Android users are pleased with the Material 3 Expressive updates. While Google claims the design is more accessible, users have noted that some icons are too large and that the design is inconsistent across apps and the OS, lacking the cohesiveness of earlier designs like Material You. But opinions can change, and now that people have had time to get used to the new design, it seems some are warming to the flashier animations and larger buttons of Material 3 Expressive.

At the end of the day, it's clear that Google will continue to push the bounds of its design language for Android, and Material 3 Expressive is only the latest iteration, one that will likely be missed when the next version launches, much like Material Design is now. And hey, at least we aren't still stuck on Holo's cold and flat blues and blacks.