5 Rules To Know Before Buying An Android Phone

Listing the features that matter most to you will help you narrow your choices. These features will be based on what you mainly use your phone for, so it's best to start there. You'll need to consider your daily tasks, like calls, messaging, or social media and think about other occasional uses, like gaming or photography, that you'll probably use your phone for. If you already have an Android phone, you can view a detailed breakdown of your phone usage in the Digital Wellbeing app.

Everyone has different priorities. Some users will want a basic phone that gets the job done, while others might need a quality screen for watching videos or a high-end camera for professional use. No phone is perfect, and you'll need to find the best compromise you can accept within your budget.

An easy way to do this is by compiling your list of at least five must-have features, like battery life, camera, storage capacity, etc., in order of their importance. You can then compare the phones you're considering to your list to see how they stack up. It shouldn't be difficult to find contenders, considering how many options you can choose from. If it's still hard to decide, you can always add more features to your list to further reduce the options.